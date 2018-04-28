WTCR Hungaroring: Hyundai's Michelisz sets lap record at home

Jack Cozens
Autosport
Michelisz seals WTCR pole at home in Hungary
Hyundai driver Norbert Michelisz claimed a comfortable pole for Saturday's opening World Touring Car Cup race at the Hungaroring, with a new TCR lap record around his home circuit.

Practice pacesetter Michelisz carrier his form into the first of the weekend's qualifying sessions, which sets the grid for Saturday's first race, recording his TCR pole lap record with his first flying lap.

The BRC Racing driver managed a 1m52.644s in his Hyundai i30 N and, despite abandoning a subsequent lap that had been on par with his first effort, still beat nearest challenger Esteban Guerrieri to pole by a quarter of a second.

Michelisz's fastest time maintains Hyundai's perfect record of qualifying pole positions at the start of the new WTCR world cup season.

Guerrieri's effort aboard his Munnich Motorsport Honda Civic prevented a Hyundai 1-2-3 lockout, with his late 1m52.900s lap dropping YMR driver Thed Bjork and Michelisz's BRC team-mate Gabriele Tarquini to third and fourth respectively.

Benjamin Lessennes was an impressive fifth in his Boutsen Ginion Honda, although the 18-year-old is expected to take a five-place grid drop for failing to adhere to full course yellow directives during the 30-minute session.

He beat the similar Munnich Civic of Yann Ehrlacher, while the Hyundais of Yvan Muller and wildcard entrant Daniel Nagy - the Hungarian, racing for Michelisz's M1RA team - were seventh and eighth.

Rob Huff was the lead representative for any of the Volkswagen Audi Group cars in ninth in his Sebastien Loeb Racing Volkswagen Golf GTI, with fellow Brit James Thompson completing the top 10 in the third Munnich car.

WRT driver Jean-Karl Vernay was 11th in the best of the Audis, but team-mate Gordon Shedden's practice struggles carried over into qualifying. He qualified 25th of the 27 runners, 2.679 seconds off the pace.

Qualifying result

Pos

Driver

Team

Car

Gap

1

Norbert Michelisz

BRC Racing Team

Hyundai

1m52.644s

2

Esteban Guerrieri

Munnich Motorsport

Honda

0.256s

3

Thed Bjork

YMR

Hyundai

0.419s

4

Gabriele Tarquini

BRC Racing Team

Hyundai

0.444s

5

Benjamin Lessennes

Boutsen Ginion Racing

Honda

0.508s

6

Yann Ehrlacher

Munnich Motorsport

Honda

0.569s

7

Yvan Muller

YMR

Hyundai

0.671s

8

Daniel Nagy

M1RA

Hyundai

0.843s

9

Rob Huff

Sebastien Loeb Racing

Volkswagen

0.957s

10

James Thompson

Munnich Motorsport

Honda

1.092s

11

Jean-Karl Vernay

WRT

Audi

1.256s

12

Tom Coronel

Boutsen Ginion Racing

Honda

1.500s

13

Nathanael Berthon

Comtoyou Racing

Audi

1.530s

14

Mehdi Bennani

Sebastien Loeb Racing

Volkswagen

1.675s

15

Mat'o Homola

DG Sport Competition

Peugeot

1.735s

16

John Filippi

Campos Racing

Cupra

1.743s

17

Norbert Nagy

Zengo Motorsport

Cupra

1.830s

18

Fabrizio Giovanardi

Team Mulsanne

Alfa Romeo

1.832s

19

Aurelien Comte

DG Sport Competition

Peugeot

1.929s

20

Gianni Morbidelli

Team Mulsanne

Alfa Romeo

1.952s

21

Attila Tassi

KCMG

Honda

2.105s

22

Pepe Oriola

Campos Racing

Cupra

2.256s

23

Aurelien Panis

Comtoyou Racing

Audi

2.373s

24

Frederic Vervisch

Comtoyou Racing

Audi

2.457s

25

Gordon Shedden

WRT

Audi

2.679s

26

Denis Dupont

Comtoyou Racing

Audi

2.880s

27

Zsolt Szabo

Zengo Motorsport

Cupra

3.059s

