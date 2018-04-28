WTCR Hungaroring: Hyundai's Michelisz sets lap record at home
Hyundai driver Norbert Michelisz claimed a comfortable pole for Saturday's opening World Touring Car Cup race at the Hungaroring, with a new TCR lap record around his home circuit.
Practice pacesetter Michelisz carrier his form into the first of the weekend's qualifying sessions, which sets the grid for Saturday's first race, recording his TCR pole lap record with his first flying lap.
The BRC Racing driver managed a 1m52.644s in his Hyundai i30 N and, despite abandoning a subsequent lap that had been on par with his first effort, still beat nearest challenger Esteban Guerrieri to pole by a quarter of a second.
Michelisz's fastest time maintains Hyundai's perfect record of qualifying pole positions at the start of the new WTCR world cup season.
Guerrieri's effort aboard his Munnich Motorsport Honda Civic prevented a Hyundai 1-2-3 lockout, with his late 1m52.900s lap dropping YMR driver Thed Bjork and Michelisz's BRC team-mate Gabriele Tarquini to third and fourth respectively.
Benjamin Lessennes was an impressive fifth in his Boutsen Ginion Honda, although the 18-year-old is expected to take a five-place grid drop for failing to adhere to full course yellow directives during the 30-minute session.
He beat the similar Munnich Civic of Yann Ehrlacher, while the Hyundais of Yvan Muller and wildcard entrant Daniel Nagy - the Hungarian, racing for Michelisz's M1RA team - were seventh and eighth.
Rob Huff was the lead representative for any of the Volkswagen Audi Group cars in ninth in his Sebastien Loeb Racing Volkswagen Golf GTI, with fellow Brit James Thompson completing the top 10 in the third Munnich car.
WRT driver Jean-Karl Vernay was 11th in the best of the Audis, but team-mate Gordon Shedden's practice struggles carried over into qualifying. He qualified 25th of the 27 runners, 2.679 seconds off the pace.
Qualifying result
Pos
Driver
Team
Car
Gap
1
Norbert Michelisz
BRC Racing Team
Hyundai
1m52.644s
2
Esteban Guerrieri
Munnich Motorsport
Honda
0.256s
3
Thed Bjork
YMR
Hyundai
0.419s
4
Gabriele Tarquini
BRC Racing Team
Hyundai
0.444s
5
Benjamin Lessennes
Boutsen Ginion Racing
Honda
0.508s
6
Yann Ehrlacher
Munnich Motorsport
Honda
0.569s
7
Yvan Muller
YMR
Hyundai
0.671s
8
Daniel Nagy
M1RA
Hyundai
0.843s
9
Rob Huff
Sebastien Loeb Racing
Volkswagen
0.957s
10
James Thompson
Munnich Motorsport
Honda
1.092s
11
Jean-Karl Vernay
WRT
Audi
1.256s
12
Tom Coronel
Boutsen Ginion Racing
Honda
1.500s
13
Nathanael Berthon
Comtoyou Racing
Audi
1.530s
14
Mehdi Bennani
Sebastien Loeb Racing
Volkswagen
1.675s
15
Mat'o Homola
DG Sport Competition
Peugeot
1.735s
16
John Filippi
Campos Racing
Cupra
1.743s
17
Norbert Nagy
Zengo Motorsport
Cupra
1.830s
18
Fabrizio Giovanardi
Team Mulsanne
Alfa Romeo
1.832s
19
Aurelien Comte
DG Sport Competition
Peugeot
1.929s
20
Gianni Morbidelli
Team Mulsanne
Alfa Romeo
1.952s
21
Attila Tassi
KCMG
Honda
2.105s
22
Pepe Oriola
Campos Racing
Cupra
2.256s
23
Aurelien Panis
Comtoyou Racing
Audi
2.373s
24
Frederic Vervisch
Comtoyou Racing
Audi
2.457s
25
Gordon Shedden
WRT
Audi
2.679s
26
Denis Dupont
Comtoyou Racing
Audi
2.880s
27
Zsolt Szabo
Zengo Motorsport
Cupra
3.059s