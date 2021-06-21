WTC Final: Heavy Rain Set to Disrupt Day 4 Between India and NZ

The World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand has been heavily affected by rain so far. And on Day 4 of the Test, there is more rain expected in Southampton. Dinesh Karthik too took to social media, saying the weather wasn’t looking very good on Day 4.

As per the UK Met department it will be cloudy throughout Monday with heavy showers continuing to push northwards. Showers will become lighter late afternoon but the cloud covers will remain.

The opening day of the Test was washed out while less than 70 overs were possible on Day 2.

Day 3 on Sunday saw almost 78 overs being bowled at the Rose Bowl.

NZ had bundled out India for 217 in the first innings and later managed 101 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor will resume the batting for Kiwis as and when the play starts on Monday. In case there is no rain and outfield not wet, Day 4 will kick off from 3:00 pm IST.

The Test however also has a Reserve Day for situations just like this.

The ICC, in 2018, before the start of the current World Championship cycle, had decided on the ‘Playing Conditions’ for the final and a ‘Reserve Day’ was one of the provisions they had made.

It was also decided that if, even after utilising the Reserve Day, the match ends in a tie or a draw, then both teams will be named joint champions of the inaugural World Test Championship.

How Does Reserve Day Come Into Affect?

The Reserve Day, scheduled to be on 23 June, is to be utilised to make up for any lost time during the regular days of the World Test Championship Final. In this case, the entire first day, which saw not a single ball being bowled, which now means all of 23 June will now technically be the fifth day of play.

According to the WTC Final ‘Playing Conditions’, ‘the maximum duration for the Reserve Day shall be a minimum of 330 minutes (or 83 overs, whichever is the later), plus the last hour’.

According to the WTC Final 'Playing Conditions', 'the maximum duration for the Reserve Day shall be a minimum of 330 minutes (or 83 overs, whichever is the later), plus the last hour'.