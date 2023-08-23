WTAPS and New Balance Give the 990v6 Sneaker the Quiet Luxury Treatment

WTAPS and New Balance have unveiled their third collaborative sneaker: the WTAPS x New Balance 990v6. Building on their successful partnership that began in 2020, the new release embodies a refined and understated design, blending various shades of grey across suede, nubuck and mesh on the upper.

The collaboration embraces a "less is more" ethos, with discreet WTAPS branding replacing the US flag on the heel and making appearances on the insoles. The sneaker features tonal New Balance tongue branding and a tri-color ENCAP midsole with FuelCell cushioning technology. WTAPS is now only the second collaborator to reimagine the 990v6 silhouette, with Action Bronson's "Baklava" and "Lapis Lazuli" iterations being the first.

The WTAPS x New Balance 990v6 is scheduled for release in Japan on August 25 at ¥44,000 JPY (about $301 USD), yet a global release date is still to be announced.

