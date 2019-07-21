WTA roundup: Ferro shocks Cornet for first WTA win

Fiona Ferro of France stunned her countrywoman, No. 3 seed Alize Cornet, to win her first WTA Tour title 6-1, 2-6, 6-1 at the Ladies Open Lausanne in Switzerland on Sunday.

Cornet was the defending champion in Gstaad but was dominated in the first and third sets of the match.

Ferro needed just 26 minutes to win the first set and got up 2-1 in the second set. But Cornet turned up her game to win five straight to close out the set.

And in the third set, Ferro again took a 2-1 lead, but this time, she won the next four games to seal her victory.





BRD Bucharest Open

Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina dominated upstart Patricia Maria Tig 6-2, 6-0 to win at Bucharest, Romania. It was the first WTA Tour win for the 20-year-old.

Rybakina needed just 66 minutes to top the home-country favorite Tig, who was a wild card entering the event.

The match was won in the service game. Rybakina, the No. 106 player in the world, won 70 percent of the points on her first serves and 63 percent on her second serves to just 43 percent and 31 percent, respectively, in those categories for Tig.

Rybakina's serve was not broken, while she broke Tig's serve in five of the eight games Tig served.





--Field Level Media