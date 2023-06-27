WTA commits to equal prize money by 2027 after announcing new initiative

The women’s tour has committed to delivering prize money equal to the men’s game at its most prominent events in the next 10 years.

The WTA announced on Tuesday a new “sustainable pathway” to bring tournament money up to the standard of the men’s tour. They aim to achieve this at joint 1000 and 500-level events within the next four years, and at their standalone counterparts by 2033.

The WTA said the increase will happen over time, to ensure the changes are sustainable for players and tournaments in the long term.

While Grand Slams have had equal prize money since Wimbledon became the last of the four majors to introduce the policy in 2007, prize money at ATP and WTA events remains hugely disparate.

These new goals have been announced in the same month as the WTA celebrates its 50th birthday - it was co-founded by Billie Jean King in 1973 on the principle of fighting such inequality. “Fifty years after the players found strength in unity, I’m proud the WTA continues to be a global leader focused on providing opportunities, and hope that women in other sports and walks of life are inspired by its example,” King said in a statement on Tuesday.

Steve Simon, WTA Chairman & CEO, added: “Equality, including equal compensation, is a fundamental principle of the WTA and it is crucial to attain this level. We appreciate the support from our tournaments in securing this top priority.”

This change has not come as a huge surprise. The WTA’s £125million partnership with private equity firm CVC, which was confirmed in March, is understood to have been agreed on the condition most of that money is invested into closing the gender pay gap.

There have also been recent reports the WTA - as well as the ATP - are considering investment from Saudi Arabia, and Simon is understood to have travelled to the region with a delegation in February.

The commitment to equality from the WTA is a welcome sign of progress, but the plans follow a number of years in which the gap between men’s and women’s prize pots has widened substantially.

This time last year, the Financial Times reported that the total prize money awarded on the men’s tour up to June 2022 was 75 per cent higher than the women’s, “the widest the gap has been since 2001”.

In May, the men’s prize pot at Rome was £6.7 million, compared to the women’s £3.05million. There are similar stories across the tour, and last month the Telegraph reported that the WTA had been propping up more than 60 per cent of female prize money at the four biggest combined events - Indian Wells, Miami, Madrid and Beijing - in order to keep it equal to the men’s. The ATP does not make any such contribution.

Considering accusations of sexist treatment of players at the Madrid Open last month, this news about prize money will be welcomed by players - even if it is only being phased in slowly.

Former US Open champion Sloane Stephens, who is a member of the players’ council, said in a statement: “Every generation contributes to preserving the future of their sport, striving to leave it in a better state for the next. I take pride in being a part of this evolution and fully support the WTA’s commitment to progress.”

Apart from prize money, the plans also include increasing the number of top events in the calendar, with the addition of one more WTA 1000 tournament and four more 500 events.

