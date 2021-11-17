WTA chairman skeptical about email from missing Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai

Steve Simon, chairman and CEO of the WTA, said in a statement on Wednesday that he doesn't believe a recent email he received is actually from missing Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai.

Peng bravely accused former top government official Zhang Gaoli of sexual assault on Nov. 2 using the Chinese social media platform Weibo. The post was quickly removed and all discussion about Peng and her accusation were censored from the platform. Since then, she hasn't been seen or heard from publicly.

CGTN, the international arm of China's state-owned media organization, used Twitter on Wednesday to publish a email that they said was written by Peng and sent to Simon. The email, in which Peng ostensibly says she's safe and "resting at home," uses several suspicious phrases and completely recants her earlier accusation of sexual assault.

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has sent an email to Steve Simon, the WTA Chairman & CEO, CGTN has learned. The email reads: pic.twitter.com/uLi6Zd2jDI — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) November 17, 2021

In his statement, Simon said that he has "a hard time believing" Peng wrote that email or that she would recant her sexual assault accusation.

Steve Simon, the WTA’s CEO, is as concerned as the rest of us. pic.twitter.com/4RumnwLfG8 — The Tennis Podcast (@TennisPodcast) November 17, 2021

Simon told Time on Wednesday that he's received word from the Chinese Tennis Association that Peng is safe in Beijing, but that he'd rather hear that from Peng herself. He's tried numerous methods to get in touch with her but has not been successful.

“I will remain worried until I am able to speak with her, or she speaks with somebody in our organization, whomever she’s comfortable with,” says Simon. “So that we can be assured that she’s OK and where she’s at. And that she knows we’re here to support her in any way that we can. That’s our number one priority. The other things are secondary.”

In an earlier statement, the Simon and the WTA called for a full investigation into Peng's accusations. According to Time, Simon has threatened to move all WTA tournaments out of China if the government doesn't launch an investigation, a move that would cost the WTA, China, and advertisers billions of dollars.

Naomi Osaka, Novak Djokovic concerned for Peng's safety

Some of the world's top tennis players have publicly expressed concern that she hasn't been seen or heard from in over two weeks. On Tuesday, Naomi Osaka tweeted the hashtag #WhereIsPengShuai along with a picture and a short statement hoping that Peng and her family are safe.

At the ATP Finals in Turin, Novak Djokovic said he was shocked that Peng is missing, and can't imagine how her family must feel.

“I don't have much information about it," Djokovic said via Eurosport. "I did hear about it a week ago. Honestly, it's shocking that she's missing, more so that it's someone that I have seen on the tour in the previous years quite a few times.