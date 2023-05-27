WSL title race permutations: What Chelsea and Man United need to win Women’s Super League today

The Women’s Super League title race has gone right down to the wire.

Both Chelsea and Manchester United could win the WSL title later today.

United only re-formed their women’s side in 2018, but they have gone from strength to strength in that time and their quartet of European champions — Alessia Russo, Nikita Parris, Ella Toone and Mary Earps — have powered them through an unexpected title challenge. They led the league table for much of the season.

Chelsea’s recent FA Cup success, over United, was the 14th major title won in Emma Hayes’s decade in charge, though, and the relentless Blues have been breathing down United’s necks all season. They moved above United by beating West Ham 4-0 with their game in hand last Wednesday.

Both sides won at the weekend, with United edging out archrivals Manchester City 2-1 in a tense and nervy Manchester derby, while Chelsea beat injury-ravaged Arsenal 2-0 at Kingsmeadow.

Here are the full permutations ahead of the final day of the WSL season, detailing how each team could scupper the other to lift the trophy...

What Chelsea need

Chelsea would retain the title if they win at bottom club Reading on the final day, regardless of United’s result. The Blues would also win the title if they drew at Reading, unless United beat Liverpool by six goals in their final game.

If Chelsea match United’s result they will also be crowned champions, and the same is true if Chelsea lose and United only manage a draw.

What Manchester United need

United are not only two points behind Chelsea, but they also have a worse goal difference and have fewer ‘goals for’ too. That means there are only two ways in which they could win the title.

If Chelsea draw with Reading, United need to win at Liverpool by at least six goals to win the title — in order to swing the goal difference into their favour. If Chelsea lose, a United win by any margin would see Marc Skinner’s side lift the WSL trophy for the first time in their history.

Full fixture details

Reading vs Chelsea — Saturday, May 27 at 2.30pm BST

Liverpool vs Manchester United — Saturday, May 27 at 2.30pm BST