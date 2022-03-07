WSL and League Cup final: talking points from the weekend’s action

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Maryam Naz, Sarah Rendell and Suzanne Wrack
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Manchester City
    Manchester City
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Manchester United
    Manchester United
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Miedema hits incredible mark, Zelem does the unthinkable – twice – and Manchester City continue upwards trajectory


Marvellous Miedema reaches new milestone

Just one goal Vivianne? A mere 25% of your team’s total production this weekend? Yes, the Dutch forward only scored once in the 4-2 win against Birmingham on Sunday, making the most of a loose ball in Birmingham’s pinball penalty box. She made it look simple and Miedema most likely puts dozens of those away in training, probably without looking. It is sometimes difficult to put in context just how good she is but one way to illustrate it is that the goal made her the first player in WSL history to reach 100 goal involvements What if we were to also say that the numbers were serenely shaped in the form of 70 goals and 30 assists, and in just 83 appearances? If you already knew this, you’re probably an Arsenal fan. For the rest of us, it might be easier to start betting on what she can’t do. MN

Zelem’s double suggests scoring from corner is no fluke

Katie Zelem produced more magic at the weekend with two goals many would think impossible to score during Manchester United’s 4-0 win over Leicester City. The captain is a dependable set-piece taker and was back in the role as she stepped up to take corners. She smacked the ball straight into the net from the set-piece – not once, but twice in four minutes. The goals were almost identical with Zelem taking the kick from the left hand side with the ball bending into the bottom right of the goal. It means Zelem’s last three goals have all been scored directly from a corner, with her sublime technique also having been seen in United’s 4-1 FA Cup loss to Manchester City. To make matters even sweeter, the two goals came in United’s 100th competitive match. SR

Manchester City sort defence to resurrect season

Manchester City’s resurgence, which continued with the team’s 3-1 defeat of Chelsea in the Continental League Cup final on Saturday, has gone hand in hand with returns from many of the side’s injured cohort. However, it is perhaps the change in position for the defender Alex Greenwood, who was shifted from left-back to centre-back in the course of the season-crippling injury crisis, that is most remarkable. Across the pitch the ship has been steadied, allowing players playing out of position out of necessity to be shifted back to more familiar waters. At centre-back though, with Steph Houghton out again, Greenwood has shone and in the process gone from a maybe for England to a starter. Chelsea, in the first Cup final between the two teams, was a big test and Greenwood coped excellently with the threat of Sam Kerr and Pernille Harder. Gareth Taylor will be looking forward to the resumption of their WSL duties. SW

Moloney celebrates double century with clean sheet

The Reading goalkeeper Grace Moloney made her 200th appearance for the club in their goalless draw against Tottenham. She was presented with a framed shirt by her manager, Kelly Chambers, and celebrated the milestone with a massively impressive performance. The Republic of Ireland international saved brilliantly from Ria Percival and Ashleigh Neville, demonstrating why the keeper has been such a mainstay and why she will continue to add to the tally. The club’s post on Twitter about the feat summed up their love for the keeper: “A special day for our special number one.” A special player indeed. SR

Villa again fail to take their chances

Oh, to be a fly on the wall in the Aston Villa camp. Or perhaps a Seagull, circling at the opportunity of only a second win on the road this year. Because that is exactly what happened at the weekend for Hope Powell’s Brighton side, who emerged victorious against a Villa team tasting their eighth defeat in 10 games. The only goal of the game came in the 28th minute via a sizzling corner from Megan Connolly that set up Maya Le Tissier to steer it home. Villa did have opportunities to hit back, especially through Alisha Lehmann, but spurned their chances. That has been a running theme of their recent, difficult streak and it is not going to be much easier at the weekend when they face the reigning WSL champions Chelsea. MN

Pos

Team

P

GD

Pts

1

Arsenal Women

16

32

37

2

Chelsea Women

13

24

29

3

Man Utd Women

15

17

28

4

Tottenham Hotspur Women

15

8

28

5

Man City Women

14

10

23

6

Reading Women

15

-5

23

7

Brighton & Hove Albion Women

16

-5

22

8

West Ham Women

14

0

20

9

Aston Villa Women

16

-19

16

10

Everton Women

14

-12

14

11

Leicester Women

16

-19

12

12

Birmingham City Women

16

-31

4

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Justin Champagnie on beating his dad in 1-on-1, silencing the doubters

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie on the first time he beat his dad in 1-on-1 and the twisted ankle that followed, along with silencing critics in college and the NBA. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Team Sonnet dominates Team Scotiabank to win championship at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) exploded for a seven-goal third period against Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to claim a 10-2 victory in the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Madison Field of Oakville, Ont., scored a hat trick, while Jessie Eldridge and Victoria Bach each scored twice to help lift the Toronto club to its first title of the season on Sunday at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va.

  • Flames-Avalanche is the West Final we deserve

    In a showcase of the conference's division leaders, the Avalanche and Flames put on quite the performance on Saturday night.

  • ‘I’m really on the Toronto Raptors’: Dalano Banton

    Chris Boucher discusses his role as a veteran to the many young players on the Raptors while Dalano Banton still can’t believe he’s playing for his hometown team. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Colorado Avalanche still the class of the NHL

    Justin Cuthbert counts down the top five teams in the NHL this week, with the Avs comfortably leading the pack.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Edmonton Oilers host the Montreal Canadiens at 7 p.m. ET, while the Calgary Flames visit the Colorado Avalanche at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the l

  • 'Holy, this is different': Dalano Banton on 'Welcome to the NBA' moment

    Dalano Banton reveals the moment he realized he was in the NBA and why it's important for him to give back to his community. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Hustle Play: Raptors' Dalano Banton on making the NBA, meeting Masai, rookie hazing

    Dalano Banton joins the show to talk about being drafted by his hometown team, his "welcome to the league" moment, and the advice he would give to kids who want to make the NBA.

  • Chris Boucher is really proud of Malachi Flynn

    The Raptors sophomore has struggled to find consistent minutes this season but never showed his frustration. Chris Boucher appreciated that. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • Gavrilova sparks Team Scotiabank's comeback win over Team Adidas in semifinal at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Ilya Gavrilova potted three goals, including the game-winner, to help propel Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to a 6-2 semifinal win over Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. The victory sets up a championship game against Team Sonnet (Toronto) on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. Team Adidas will face Team Bauer (Boston) in the consolation game

  • Esport star donates to Ukrainian army

    CS:GO pro-gamer Aleksandr 'S1imple' Kostliev is donating $33K to the Ukrainian army.

  • Stingers lose 2nd straight to Cangrejeros at FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas

    The Edmonton Stingers' last two games away from home haven't gone to plan, losing by a combined 59 points to Puerto Rico's Cangrejeros. After falling 89-68 to the Cangrejeros in December, the Stingers followed it up with an even more lopsided defeat on Sunday night in Nicaragua, dropping the game 93-55 to their counterpart in Group A of the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) competition. While the logo on the Edmonton jersey was the same for both losses, the names on the back were

  • Canadian alpine skier Frédérique Turgeon out of Paralympics after injury in training

    Canadian Frédérique Turgeon's Paralympics are over before they began. The Para alpine skier withdrew from the Beijing Games on Friday in China after suffering a leg injury during a downhill training crash. Turgeon, the 22-year-old from Candiac, Que., has returned home to begin a three-to-four month recovery. "This is the first time in my career that I've really been enjoying downhill, and I was going fast on a training run and just let things go," Turgeon said . "I always said this year [was] wh

  • Brian McKeever aims to have fun, win gold medals in last dance at Paralympics

    It's the last dance for one of the greatest Canadian Paralympians of all-time. Brian McKeever, the 42-year-old from Canmore, Alta., owns a national-record 18 medals at the Winter Paralympics. Fourteen of those are gold, after he won the long-distance event on Monday in China. Beijing 2022 represents his sixth and final Games. McKeever, a cross-country skier, will race at least three times in China, beginning with the long-distance classical technique event on Sunday at 9:35 p.m. ET. He's also an

  • Defending champion Fernandez roars back to punch ticket to semis at Monterrey Open

    Leylah Fernandez is off to the semifinals at the Monterrey Open after defeating China's Qiang Wang in straight sets on Saturday, keeping her title defence alive. The Laval, Que., teen won her sets 7-6 and 6-4, after falling behind Wang 3-0 in the first of the two. Fernandez, 19, is scheduled to take the court at 8:15 p.m. ET against Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia on Saturday. The Brazilian dispatched Czech Republic native Marie Bouzkova in her quarter-final match. Colombia's Camila Osorio and Spai

  • Skier Mollie Jepsen speeds to Canada's 1st gold medal of Beijing Paralympics

    Alpine skier Mollie Jepsen sped to Canada's first gold medal of the Beijing Paralympics on Saturday in China. The 22-year-old from West Vancouver, B.C., won the women's standing downhill with a time of one minute 21.75 seconds, upgrading from the bronze she won in the event four years ago in Pyeongchang. China's Zhang Mengqiu fell just one-tenth of a second behind Jepsen to take silver, while Sweden's Ebba Aarsjoe earned bronze at 1:23.20. "Usually, we ski courses a million times before racing i

  • Leafs fans ready to do to Campbell what they did to Andersen

    It's right to question Jack Campbell's viability as a starter, but to pretend as though the Maple Leafs have no other issues is foolish.

  • Ex-NHL superstar Ilya Kovalchuk selling New Jersey mansion for $15 million

    Ilya Kovalchuk's mansion is on the market for a cool $15 million.

  • 'No one quit trying': N.W.T. students hit the hills to train with Olympic snowboarder Liam Gill

    As high school students in Fort Simpson headed to the ski hill this past week, a line of snowboards was waiting for them in the snow. Olympic snowboarder Liam Gill was waiting for them, too. There was a thrill in the air, said Łı́ı́dlı̨ı̨ Kų́ę́ Regional High School teacher Kristen Morrison, as the youth prepared to train with Gill. Boots and helmets sat in bins by the boards while tea boiled over a fire nearby. "The part that stood out most to me is that no one quit trying," Morrison said in an