WSL final day LIVE! Reading vs Chelsea and Liverpool vs Manchester United in title battle

WSL final day LIVE! Reading vs Chelsea and Liverpool vs Manchester United in title battle

WSL final day – LIVE!

Chelsea will retain their Women’s Super League title by avoiding defeat at bottom club Reading this afternoon. Emma Hayes’s team have been pushed all the way by Manchester United but moved ahead of the Red Devils thanks to a crucial London derby win over Arsenal last week.

While the title race has taken plenty of twists and turns all season, it looks a favourable task for the Blues at the Select Car Leasing Stadium today. Failing to beat a Royals team who appear to have seen a lack of real investment finally catch up with them this season would be one of the biggest shocks possible.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Three points would mean the Blues win a 15th major trophy under Hayes regardless of what happens with United. A draw should surely also be enough as Marc Skinner’s side would then need to beat Liverpool by six clear goals at Prenton Park. Follow all the WSL title action on the final day live below!

WSL title race latest news

WSL final round kicks off at 2:30pm BST

Chelsea on Sky, Man United on BBC

Chelsea team news: Bright and Kirby not fit

WSL permutations: What Chelsea and Man United need to win title

Prediction: Chelsea to stroll to fourth title in a row

Berger tells Chelsea not to take Reading lightly

13:19 , Jonathan Gorrie

For many on the outside, Chelsea’s trip to Reading looks something of a forgone conclusion today.

Still, the experienced Ann-Katrin Berger has warned the Blues not to take the game lightly.

“Today’s game is probably one of the hardest games we will play. We can’t underestimate a team who are fighting relegation. Reading is and always has been a really tough team to play against. We know how serious we have to take it. It’s a lot for them to lose or gain and it’s the same for us. It will be a very good game.”

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

15 minutes until team news!

13:15 , Jonathan Gorrie

Things will be getting very, very real in those dressing rooms now!

How can Chelsea win the WSL title today?

13:09 , Jonathan Gorrie

As long as they avoid defeat at Reading and hope Manchester United don’t score six goals should the Blues draw, Emma Hayes’s side will win their fourth WSL title in a row today.

How can Manchester United win the WSL title today?

12:59 , Jonathan Gorrie

Marc Skinner’s side need to beat Liverpool and hope Chelsea lose to Reading.

If Chelsea draw, United must win by six clear goals.

Chelsea complete Sjoeke Nusken signing ahead of summer

12:45 , Jonathan Gorrie

Chelsea have completed the signing of Germany midfielder Sjoeke Nusken.

The 22-year-old has signed a three-year deal with the Blues and will link up with the squad in July when her contract at Eintracht Frankfurt expires.

Nusken has been tipped for a bright future and is expected to be part of the Germany squad at this summer’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. She primarily plays in midfield, but can also operate at centre-back as well.

“I wanted to move to the Women’s Super League because it’s a good league, English football is very cool to play in and it’s the right thing to do now,” said Nusken. “I’m very excited and happy to be at Chelsea and I’m looking forward to next season.

Read the full story here!

(Getty Images)

Head (h2h) history and results

12:34 , Jonathan Gorrie

Story continues

Reading wins: 1

Draws: 2

Chelsea wins: 9

12:18 , Jonathan Gorrie

Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign Canada international Ashley Lawrence from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Women’s Super League leaders are working to fill the gaps set to be left by outgoing pair Magdalena Eriksson and Pernille Harder, who will join Bayern Munich at the end of the season.

Lawrence, 27, is available on a free transfer this summer when her PSG contract expires. Both Real Madrid and Bayern were keen on a deal but have lost out to the Blues.

Read the full story here!

(Getty Images)

Sam Kerr relishing pressure as WSL title race goes down to final day

12:08 , Jonathan Gorrie

Sam Kerr says she is relishing the pressure, as Chelsea’s WSL title race with Manchester United goes down to the final day.

Chelsea lead United by two points and tomorrow they visit bottom side Reading, where a win for Emma Hayes’s side will see them crowned champions.

Speaking at last night’s Football Writers’ Association awards, where she was named women’s player of the year for the second straight year, Kerr said: “I love the pressure. I love the big moment, love the big occasion.”

Testimony to those words are the fact that she scored the winner in the FA Cup final against United a fortnight ago, “I think to some people it might look easy, but every year it gets harder and harder to win the league,” said Kerr, whose side are looking to win a fourth WSL title in a row.

Read Kerr’s full interview here!

(PA)

Prediction: Chelsea to win and seal WSL title

12:02 , Jonathan Gorrie

While shocks can of course happen in football, it is simply too hard to imagine a team as experienced as Chelsea letting the title slip from such a commanding position on the final day.

Chelsea to win 3-0 and seal Women’s Super League title.

(The FA via Getty Images)

WSL title race permutations: What Chelsea and Man Utd need today

12:02 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Women’s Super League title race has gone right down to the wire.

Both Chelsea and Manchester United could win the WSL title later today.

United only re-formed their women’s side in 2018, but they have gone from strength to strength in that time and their quartet of European champions — Alessia Russo, Nikita Parris, Ella Toone and Mary Earps — have powered them through an unexpected title challenge. They led the league table for much of the season.

Read our permutations break down here!

(Getty Images)

Chelsea team news: Bright and Kirby not fit

12:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

Mille Bright and Fran Kirby are the only absentees for Chelsea.

Hayes, though, is confident Bright will make England’s World Cup squad.

(Getty Images)

Reading team news: Deanne Rose available

12:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

Deanne Rose is available for selection having missed Reading’s game against Tottenham last week.

Rachel Rowe and Lily Woodham, however, miss out.

(The FA via Getty Images)

Where to watch Chelsea vs Reading

11:59 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR and Sky Showcase.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go website or app.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Welcome

11:52 , Jonathan Gorrie

Welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Chelsea’s trip to Reading on the final day of the WSL.

The Blues could win the title should they avoid defeat at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, with a victory being enough to ensure it does not matter what happens between Manchester United and Liverpool.

Kick-off is at 2.30pm BST.