WSJ, WaPo and NYT Run Joint Letter Urging Biden to Fight for Reporter's Release from Russian Prison

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich was detained in Russia on spying charges in March

Three of the world's most notable newspapers are calling on President Joe Biden's administration to fight for the release of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who is currently imprisoned in Russia.

Publishers and top editors from The Washington Post, The New York Times and Gershkovich's own publication ran a full-page advertisement of a joint letter pleading for his release in all three papers on Thursday.

"We continue to be shocked and outraged over the wrongful arrest of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who is imprisoned by the Russian government for no other reason than newsgathering," the letter begins. "As editors and publishers of some of America's largest news organizations, we are united in calling for his immediate release. Reporting is not a crime."

"Over the past month, we have watched our industry not only rally around Evan but stand up for journalism and the importance of a free press. We also encourage support from the US government, including President Biden and the White House," it continues.

Highlighting how "the need for factual and reliable information has never been greater," the letter then states that Gershkovich is part of "a disturbing trend where journalists are harassed arrested or worse for reporting the news."

Calling Gershkovich a "distinguished journalist" and applauding his coverage, the letter adds, "The unjust arrest of any reporter, anywhere in the world, is simply unacceptable."

"We stand united in demanding Evan's release and we won't rest until he is safely brought back home," it then concludes.

Various figureheads at the iconic publications signed their names in support, including WSJ editor-in-chief Emma Tucker and WSJ publisher and Dow Jones CEO Almar Latour. Post executive editor Sally Buzbee and publisher and CEO Frederick J. Ryan Jr. also signed, as well as the Times' executive editor, Joseph Kahn, and publisher and chairman A.G. Sulzberger.

The WSJ now plans to run an ad in its paper each week that will highlight stories about Gershkovich from his colleagues in the newsroom.

PEOPLE requested comment from the State Department about the newspapers' joint letter and has not yet heard back.

According to Gershkovich's author page on the WSJ website, he has worked as a reporter in Russia since 2017. He has also previously worked at the Times, Agence France-Presse and the Moscow Times.

He was arrested in Russia late last month and was accused by Russian authorities of spying and gathering state secrets for the U.S. government.

Earlier this week, Gershkovich appeared in court in Russia at an appeal hearing against his arrest and detention at Moscow's Lefortovo prison.

According to BBC News, the Russian court rejected the appeal against his pre-trial detention. The journalist's appearance in court was to determine whether he will still be held in pre-trial detention at the prison until at least May 29, according to Sky News.

Gershkovich previously filed a complaint against the decision to keep him in custody while the case is being investigated, per The Guardian.

