WSJ says Russia's continued detention of Gershkovich is attack on free press

Nov 28 (Reuters) - The Wall Street Journal said on Tuesday that Russia's continued imprisonment of U.S. reporter Evan Gershkovich was a "brazen and outrageous attack" on a free press, and called for his immediate release.

A Russian court said on Tuesday it had extended the pre-trial detention of Gershkovich, who denies the Russian espionage charges, for two months until Jan. 30.

"Evan has now been unjustly imprisoned for nearly 250 days, and every day is a day too long," the Journal said in an emailed statement.

"The accusations against him are categorically false and his continued imprisonment is a brazen and outrageous attack on a free press, which is critical for a free society. We continue to stand with Evan and call for his immediate release." (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Kevin Liffey)