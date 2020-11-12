WSJ. Magazine Celebrates a Decade of Innovation

The Luxury Lifestyle Magazine’s 10th Annual Innovator Awards Recognize Groundbreaking Talents in a First-Ever Virtual Award Presentation

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSJ. Magazine premiered its annual Innovator Awards in virtual format last night. Eight honorees, all of whom grace separate covers of the magazine’s highly anticipated November issue, were paid tribute for trailblazing accomplishments in their respective fields. For the first time in Innovators history, the once-private, star-studded awards presentation could be viewed and enjoyed by all.



Selected by WSJ. Magazine editors, the honorees/presenters were: BTS (Music), presented by James Corden, Darren Walker (Philanthropy), presented by Ava DuVernay, Jennifer Lopez (Pop Culture), presented by Maluma, MASS Design Group (Architecture), presented by Hank Willis Thomas, Michaela Coel (Television) presented by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Patti Smith (Literature), presented by Ethan Hawke, Titus Kaphar (Art), presented by Swizz Beatz and Tyler Perry (Entertainment), presented by Taraji P. Henson.

"Last night WSJ. screened a series of short documentary films that highlight some of the most captivating talents and ideas resonating through the culture right now," said Kristina O’Neill, editor in chief of WSJ. Magazine. “I'm grateful to the 2020 Innovators for their determination to leave the world a better place than they found it, to their equally impressive award presenters and to everyone at WSJ. who had a hand in putting together this year's virtual awards—not to mention all the viewers who tuned in to share the excitement."

“This year's Innovators, which was not only shared virtually for the first time ever but also marks our 10th Anniversary, has proven the strength and dynamism of the franchise,” said Luke Bahrenburg Publisher of WSJ. Magazine. “Every year we honor individuals who are drivers of change and progress across our culture, and this year in particular, we are thrilled to be able to share this celebration with a global audience. We are particularly proud and grateful to do so with the support of our fantastic partners—Harry Winston, Rémy Martin and Lexus—all of whom share our commitment to innovation.”

WSJ.’s November issue will be available in the U.S. on November 21st.

View the full Innovator 2020 Awards presentation HERE

Please find additional information at https://wsjinnovators.com/

Presenting sponsors of this year’s program were Harry Winston, Rémy Martin, and Lexus in addition with sponsor Augustinus Bader.

About WSJ. Magazine

WSJ. is The Wall Street Journal’s award-winning luxury lifestyle magazine. With authority, sophistication and a unique artistic sensibility, WSJ.’s digital platforms and print issues cover a wide range of cultural topics, from fashion and food to architecture and design. Visit www.wsjmagazine.com .

About The Wall Street Journal

The Wall Street Journal is a global news organization that provides leading news, information, commentary and analysis. The Wall Street Journal engages readers across print, digital, mobile, social, podcasts and video. Building on its heritage as the preeminent source of global business and financial news, the Journal includes coverage of U.S. & world news, politics, arts, culture, lifestyle, sports, and health. It holds 38 Pulitzer Prizes for outstanding journalism. The Wall Street Journal is published by Dow Jones, a division of News Corp (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV).

