WSJ Gives Republicans A Blunt Reality Check Over '3-Time Loser' Trump

The Wall Street Journal ripped into Donald Trump and Republicans after the party doubled down in its support of the former president.

The newspaper also praised former Vice President Mike Pence for refusing to cave to Trump’s pressure to overturn the 2020 election results on Jan. 6, 2021.

“Mr. Pence was presiding over the vote counting as President of the Senate, but he refused Mr. Trump’s pressure to disqualify electors from some closely contested states,” the editorial stated. “It was Mr. Pence’s finest hour.”

But that, the newspaper said, wasn’t common in today’s Republican Party.

“Mr. Pence stands out as a rare Republican these days willing to stand up to Mr. Trump’s disgraceful behavior after the election,” the newspaper’s editorial said. “Too many in the GOP seem to have lost their constitutional moorings in thrall to one man.”

The Journal warned the GOP about the cost of sticking to Trump no matter what, given his less-than-stellar track record at the ballot box:

“The conventional wisdom now is that Mr. Trump controls the Republican Party and can have the 2024 nomination if he wants it. But someone should remind voters that Mr. Trump ended as a three-time election loser. He mobilized Democrats against him in historic numbers to cost the GOP the House in 2018, then the White House in 2020 and finally the two Georgia Senate seats in 2021.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.