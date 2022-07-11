WSFS Financial Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

WILMINGTON, Del., July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), the parent company of WSFS Bank, expects to report its second quarter earnings at the end of business July 25, 2022. Management will conduct a conference call to review this information at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) on July 26, 2022.

The call will be available at wsfsbank.com. Interested parties may preregister for the call here and are advised to log on at least 15 minutes prior to the broadcast.

For those who cannot access the live broadcast, a replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 4:00 p.m. ET on July 26, 2022 through August 6, 2022 by clicking here.

About WSFS Financial Corporation
WSFS Financial Corporation is a multi-billion dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally-headquartered bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the Greater Philadelphia region. As of March 31, 2022, WSFS Financial Corporation had $21.0 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $58.1 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 122 offices, 94 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (63), Delaware (39), New Jersey (18), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Cash Connect®, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, NewLane Finance®, Powdermill® Financial Solutions, West Capital Management®, WSFS Institutional Services®, WSFS Mortgage®, WSFS Wealth® Investments, and The Bryn Mawr Trust Company of Delaware. Serving the Greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.  

Investor Relations Contact: Dominic C. Canuso

(302) 571-6833

dcanuso@wsfsbank.com

Media Contact: Rebecca Acevedo

(215) 253-5566

racevedo@wsfsbank.com



