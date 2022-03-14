Wrong-way driver causes crash, then gets killed by suspected DWI driver, TX cops say

Police say a wrong-way driver got out of his car after colliding with another driver on a Texas interstate, then was fatally hit by a third driver suspected of being drunk, according to local media reports.

Houston police were called to the fatal crash at about 2:40 a.m. Monday, March 14 on Interstate 45, KRIV reported.

Investigators found that the wrong-way driver of a silver Toyota Corolla had collided with a black Nissan Altima on the Gulf Freeway while driving north in the southbound lanes, KHOU reported. Police say the crash impact caused the Toyota to travel about 100 yards.

The man then got out of his car and stood in “moving lanes of traffic,” according to KHOU.

As the man was standing in the roadway, police said a third driver hit and killed him with a black car, KTRK reported. Police say the driver, who appeared to be intoxicated, was speeding and driving erratically before striking the man.

“Witnesses say the driver had time to see the disabled vehicle and the man outside, but because they were speeding, they struck that vehicle and the pedestrian was thrown and died,” Sgt. David Rose said, according to KTRK.

The suspected drunk driver admitted they had been drinking, KRIV reported, and was taken to a hospital showing signs of intoxication.

The wrong-way driver was pronounced dead on the I-45, KHOU reported, and the driver of the Altima was not hurt during the collision.

No other injuries were reported, according to KRIV.

