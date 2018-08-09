Wrong Tommy Fleetwood received Open winnings

Florida golf instructor Tommy Fleetwood received $154,480 for a 12th-place finish at The Open Championship, the amount actually earned at Carnoustie by the English golfer by the same name.

The European Tour issued an apology to the rightful Fleetwood and restored the payment of £119,971.

The story came to light when the Florida man posted a screenshot of his mobile banking transactions. The credit of $154,480 came in just after a $14 transaction at Wal-Mart. He informed his bank of the error.

The "other" Tommy Fleetwood, in St. Louis this week beginning the 100th PGA Championship, said he didn't hold any ill toward the European Tour and was able to smile about the story.

"I honestly didn't know anything about it," Fleetwood told the Guardian. "I wouldn't even know if I'd been paid or not because I don't really look. It looks pretty genuine and they are looking into it and I'm sure they'll feel pretty bad about it. It's a funny story."

