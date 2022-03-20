Is it wrong to seek some release from miserable reality? I can’t help but try

Emma John
·5 min read
<span>Photograph: Guy Bell/Rex/Shutterstock</span>
Photograph: Guy Bell/Rex/Shutterstock

Have you been enjoying the sunshine? Perhaps that’s a redundant question: it has been difficult to avoid the delicious grins on people’s faces, the exaggerated generosity in their manners, the readiness to smile at strangers. Even the traditionally uptight denizens of London have been seen to unfurrow their brows and actually catch each other’s eye. Something feels different. Something feels – and forgive me if I’m speaking out of place here – not completely awful.

Nature’s good at that, of course. Give the lady her due, she always turns it around at the end of winter. In this part of the northern hemisphere we spend a good third of a year convinced that the world is cold, dark and possibly going to hell in a handcart, then out pop the daffodils and it’s like someone’s thrown us a surprise party but remembered only to invite our more cheerful, better behaved alter egos.

Last week’s sudden transformation – the rocketing of temperatures from the bitter bottom of the thermometer, the dialling up of colour across sun, sky and surroundings, as if a nine-year-old got loose with the Insta filters – has felt more welcome than ever. None of us expected to emerge from the pandemic only to face, immediately, the terrifying horror of war in Europe. Against the grim grey images of smoking buildings that have dominated our thoughts and wrung our hearts for the past three weeks, the blossom and bulbs have, perhaps, seemed to bud more brightly than usual.

The atmosphere of relief and release, in public spaces, has been palpable. Here was life finally giving us the smallest of breaks. Yes, you’d just received the email warning that your energy bills were about to go up by 100% – but just for a couple of days, you could turn the central heating off, and maybe even shed a layer.

The streets were filled with unexpected sounds. The barely remembered noise of pubgoers spilling out on to the pavements for their after-work drink, and the tinkle of the never-too-soon-for-ice-cream van. The thrum of convertibles, decanted from the garage at the first opportunity. The creep of free-floating jazz covers from buskers who can at last dare to play without their instruments freezing to their fingers.

It does feel like the gradual, groggy, return to reality after an all-consuming bad dream

We’ve been here before, of course. Two pandemic springs and summers have offered similar moments of collective relief. Everyone is wiser now, experienced enough to appreciate that one government minister’s back-to-normal is another government scientist’s false dawn.

And, yet, there are genuine grounds for hope added to the mixture this time. The latest data collected in England shows that a case of Covid now carries a smaller risk of death than a flu infection, thanks partly to the less harmful effects of Omicron and partly to the population’s increasing immunity. There’s a notable increase in people’s confidence to mix indoors, and a visible decrease in the numbers of masks and face coverings we see on a daily basis. This is, without doubt, the closest that things have felt to the life we knew in 2019.

It doesn’t have the feeling of a breakthrough, precisely, but it does feel like the gradual, groggy return to reality after an all-consuming bad dream. In fact, like a dream, some of us are already struggling to entirely inhabit the memories of what we’ve just been through. Last week, I visited my local library for the first time since it reopened, and the librarian told me that he couldn’t remember huge swathes of the past two years, whether because they were too nondescript or too traumatic to recall he wasn’t sure.

Arriving back home, I bumped into a neighbour, and we talked about the sunshine and the fact we’d both be out in our gardens soon. We remembered Brian, the presiding spirit of our street, whose life had been claimed by Covid at the start of 2021. We talked of my neighbour’s mother, who died of the virus earlier this year, and of the lifelong friend I had lost, and the household we knew just up the road that had buried three members of their family. It was strange to observe, a little impassively, how our communal history is already absorbing such extensive losses.

Spring flowers line grassy plot
Flowers blooming in the grounds of Rochester Cathedral, 18 March 2022. Photograph: Fraser Gray/Rex/Shutterstock

The that-was-then unreality of empty skies and specially built Nightingale hospitals may be receding from our outer consciousness, but there’s still plenty around to stoke our internal fears, whether that’s the invasion of Ukraine or rising costs of living. Statistics from the ONS show that adults in the UK are still reporting high levels of anxiety in their daily life; since the end of February, almost in line with Putin’s acts of aggression, those levels have begun to climb again, while overall happiness levels have fallen.

We know – we’ve always known – that a happy-ever-after is not how a pandemic ends, and that both the mental health and economic toll would be considerable. Global events, inflation, energy crises – all of these things will only add to our worry. An Ipsos poll last week revealed that financial pessimism in the UK has regained its highest level since tracking began 44 years ago: three out of four people believe the economy will worsen in the next year. Only twice before have we been so gloomy about the future, and the last time was in the middle of 2008’s financial crisis.

But maybe that makes this current spring-like sensation all the more vital to our wellbeing. The spirit of renewal is abroad, from the extravagant blooming of the magnolia trees to the diaries quietly but quickly filling with exciting new social lives. It cannot be wrong to take a temporary break from our very real concerns, and enjoy it a little.

• Emma John’s book, Self Contained: Scenes From a Single Life, is out now

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Mikaël Kingsbury downs rival Horishima in dual moguls for World Cup season title

    Canadian freestyle skiing star Mikaël Kingsbury completed his spectacular season Saturday with a victory in dual moguls, one day after taking the single moguls event in Megève, France. Facing good friend and rival Ikuma Horishima in the final, Kingsbury scored a decisive victory after Horishima lost his balance on the second jump. Kingsbury, who hails from Deux-Montagnes, Que., added Crystal Globes in dual moguls and overall moguls as World Cup season champion after securing his spot atop the mo

  • McDavid has three points, Kane scores twice as Oilers top Devils 6-3

    EDMONTON — Evander Kane scored twice and Connor McDavid had a goal and a pair of assists as the Edmonton Oilers kept the longest active winning streak in the NHL alive with a 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Leon Draisaitl, Tyson Barrie and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers (35-23-4), who have won five in a row on a crucial homestand. Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils (22-35-5), who have lost three in a row and four of th

  • Film director's comments to Williams sisters reek of the misogynoir 2 tennis greats have always endured

    This is a column by Shireen Ahmed, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. In sports, there will always be a winner. I appreciate the delight and gratitude of champions who revel in their moment. It is important to celebrate a victor's journey and I absolutely love the heroics of an underdog and those who faced insurmountable barriers and challenges. It is formidable when a winner shows sportsmanship and extends kindness in that mo

  • Nick Nurse highlights learning points for Raptors in OT loss to Lakers

    In a tough and physical matchup, the Raptors allowed one turnover too many to give the Lakers an OT win on Friday night. Toronto coach Nick Nurse discussed what can be learned from a back-and-forth game that didn’t go his team’s way. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Head coach Ben Titley out at Swimming Canada after 10 years

    Head coach Ben Titley and Swimming Canada have parted ways following a 10-year run of success. The federation confirmed the news in a statement to Radio-Canada in early March, and again to CBC Sports on Friday. "We thank Ben for the work he did in building the Ontario high-performance centre (HPC) and for the results he achieved at the Olympic Games. Swimming Canada wishes him the best for the future ," Swimming Canada CEO Ahmed El-Awadi said in an email. Neither Swimming Canada nor Titley have

  • Red-hot Barnes ‘just being humble’ on the court

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes has every reason to feel confident, especially after a 31-point, 17-rebound performance on Friday night. But in the thick of a playoff race, all he’s concerned about is getting his team the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Hartman gets winner late in 3rd, Wild beat Blackhawks 3-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ryan Hartman scored with 3:13 left in the game, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Saturday to finish off a four-game season sweep of its Central Division rival. Frederick Gaudreau and Jordan Greenway also scored for Minnesota. Cam Talbot made 21 saves to win his fifth straight, improving to 9-4-0 in his last 13 starts. Seth Jones scored his first goal in 36 games for the Blackhawks, and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves, On the game-winner, Kirill Kapriz

  • Canada's Thompson, Leman pick up podium finishes at ski cross World Cup

    Canada's Marielle Thompson finished second in the final women's ski cross World Cup event to secure a bronze medal for the season in Veysonnaz, Switzerland on Saturday. The Whistler, B.C., native was edged out by Sweden's Sandra Naeslund who finished first in the race and claimed the season title. Switzerland's Fanny Smith finished third in the event but grabbed the season's silver medal. Fellow Canadians Hannah Schmidt and Brittany Phelan finished a close fourth and fifth, respectively, in the

  • The most hyped PC games of March

    Here are some of the major PC games coming later in March.

  • Canadian Mikaël Kingsbury clinches 10th moguls Crystal Globe with gold at World Cup Finals

    Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury added to his lengthy list of career accolades on Friday, claiming his 10th moguls Crystal Globe after winning gold at the World Cup Finals in France. Kingsbury, who fell short of a gold medal at the Beijing Olympics, held off Japanese rival Ikuma Horishima by just .04 points in the final singles event of the season. Olympic champion Walter Wallberg of Sweden claimed third place, both in the France event and overall. WATCH l Kingsbury captures 10th Crystal Globe in mogul

  • Canadiens credit St. Louis' mentality for renewed desire to win hockey games

    MONTREAL — Two of the most popular words around the Canadiens locker room lately are “confidence” and “swagger" – and Montreal played with both in its most recent victory. After a tight first period, the Canadiens broke out with three second-period goals in a 5-1 triumph over the Ottawa Senators Saturday. The Habs (17-36-9) are still last in the Eastern Conference with 43 points but they say they have been stepping on the ice with a renewed desire to win under coach Martin St. Louis. Since the H

  • Thompson shines in goal as Golden Knights top Kings 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Logan Thompson stopped 37 shots and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-1 on Saturday. Thompson, last season’s American Hockey League goalie of the year for Vegas’ affiliate in nearby Henderson, picked up his second straight win for the Golden Knights, who have won two straight after a franchise-worst five-game losing streak. Thompson, who beat red-hot Florida on Friday, has allowed just four goals while turning away 73 shots the past two games. Saturday marked

  • Canadian snowboarder Farrell earns 1st World Cup podium of season in parallel slalom

    Megan Farrell of Richmond Hill, Ont., collected her first podium finish of the snowboard season on Saturday in Bercht, finishing second to Switzerland's Julie Zogg, who won the parallel slalom World Cup title for a fourth straight season. Five weeks ago, the 30-year-old Farrell was eliminated in the 1/8 final of the parallel giant slalom at the Beijing Olympics, where she placed 10th overall. In March 2021, Farrell was fourth at the FIS snowboard world championships in Slovenia. Zogg's third vic

  • Can Colorado achieve super-team status at the deadline?

    The Avalanche acquired Josh Manson on a team-friendly deal and are still in on Claude Giroux to add to an already stacked roster. Is is time to call Colorado a bonafide superteam and can any other contender make moves at the deadline to match their Stanley Cup credentials?

  • Damian Warner wins elusive heptathlon gold in Canadian record effort at indoor worlds

    Damian Warner is a first-time world athletics indoor champion The London, Ont., native placed third in the men's 1,000 metres, the final event of the heptathlon in Belgrade, Serbia, to overtake Simon Ehammer of Switzerland for his first title in three world indoor appearances. Warner is the season world leader with 6,489 points, which exceeds his Canadian record by 146 points. The 32-year-old finished second by five points behind 2018 winner Kevin Mayer of France and was seventh in 2014. "I'm go

  • Bruins bolster blue line by acquiring Hampus Lindholm from Ducks: Reports

    The Bruins traded for defenceman Hampus Lindholm with the Ducks shortly before Monday’s trade deadline.

  • Nelson's third-period hat trick leads Isles past Stars 4-2

    NEW YORK (AP) — Brock Nelson scored three times in the third period for his fourth career hat trick, Semyon Varlamov made 37 saves and the New York Islanders topped the Dallas Stars 4-2 on Saturday. Ryan Pulock also scored for New York, which extended its point streak to six games and won for the fifth time in six games. Denis Gurianov and Jacob Peterson each had a goal and an assist, but the Stars lost for the fourth time in five games. Jake Oettinger made 21 saves in his 33rd appearance this s

  • Avalanche free up cash by trading Tyson Jost to Wild

    Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.

  • LeBron has known how 'special' Scottie Barnes is for a while now

    LeBron James first saw Scottie Barnes play when the Raptors rookie was in the seventh grade. His reaction? "This kid is going to be special."

  • Here are the upcoming Indie PC games highlights

    If you love high quality indie games, you can't miss these.