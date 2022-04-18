What’s wrong with this picture? When movie photographs go wrong

Andrew Lloyd
·4 min read

Your film’s plot needs to be moved along, perhaps, or a close connection between characters has to be revealed. Maybe our hero just needs a moment to mourn. Time for a closeup of a nicely framed photograph. A simple shot, you’d think – but no. There are so many examples of terribly edited photos that keen-eyed film fan Justin Gerber went viral with a Twitter thread of the botched images he spotted in a single year, spanning three decades of cinema from 1990’s The Amityville Curse to this year’s The Adam Project.

Gerber found in-film portraits where faces didn’t match their heads, body parts were out of proportion, the lighting was inconsistent and backdrops were unashamedly fake. This phenomenon popped up time and time again, irrespective of the films’ genre, release date or scale of production. But why had such poorly formed images been left in for all to see?

“Sometimes it’s just kind of a nightmare,” assistant art director Seth Rutledge says about the process of putting such photos together. “The scripts get written without any idea what exists or not.” Rutledge has worked on several notable TV shows in recent years, from Snowpiercer to Batwoman and Supergirl, and is currently in charge of sourcing portraits for a Disney+ teen romance movie. That means creating lots of phone selfies and family photos designed to dot around the characters’ houses.

“Primarily I do sets and locations, which is how I get involved in doing these Photoshop pictures of people in backgrounds,” he says. “Often the art department will need something and be like, ‘Hey, can you make this background picture of this guy’s kids that we never see on the TV?’”

If the script calls for a cosy shot of two characters embracing, Rutledge has to make that happen. The obvious solution is to arrange a photoshoot with the actors, but there are conflicting schedules to consider. If the actors can’t make it on set at the same time during preproduction, they’ll be asked to submit portraits of themselves instead that can be spliced together. But this doesn’t always go to plan either. Veteran art director Dan Yarhi says: “You ask them for photographs, and then their agent sends you actor’s headshots. It’s like, ‘No, you’re supposed to be playing a homeless guy!’”

Yarhi has been working across art departments in film and TV since the early 1970s and his team were responsible for the framed photos that appeared in Resident Evil: Retribution in 2012 – which turned up in Gerber’s thread as an example of questionable editing.

“You have to remember, too, that things happen on a set spontaneously,” Yarhi says. “They do a camera blocking first thing in the morning, and then sometimes I come back in the afternoon, and they’ve turned the set around and are now pointing another way.”

This can cause a headache. Imagine prepping a photo frame designed to sit out of focus on a distant shelf, then an improvising actor picks it up while the camera is rolling. The photo has just been upgraded from set dressing to an action prop with nowhere to hide.

Before 4K quality came along people didn’t really notice this stuff. Now we have HD TV that any keen viewer can pause and inspect, so small cracks in production stand out like dry ravines, and the film industry has had to adapt. “Up until the early 2000s no one cared, and just gradually over time, it’s getting to be more of a problem,” Rutledge says.

I will remind you that the Mona Lisa is famous for her smile, not the soft-focus dodgy background of the painting

Dan Yarhi, art director

But he wants to make something clear: this isn’t the result of lazy or uninspired work. “Everyone I’ve ever seen working on these things really cares, they want to do the best they can,” he says. “When these things happen it’s either because no one had time or no one had the necessary resources to get it done right, and somebody probably feels bad about it.”

“It is wows per dollar,” says Yarhi. “It’s, ‘Where are you going to put the money where it pays off?’” And for many productions, prop pictures just aren’t top priority.

“Please remember that they are called motion pictures and are meant to be viewed on a large screen, not to be stopped and zoomed into. I will remind you that the Mona Lisa is famous for her smile, not the soft-focus dodgy background of the painting.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: What we can learn from their last playoff matchup

    The Raptors and 76ers look much different than they did in 2019, but there's still information to be gleaned from that epic series.

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • Ryan Hartman flips off Evander Kane after heated altercation

    Ryan Hartman let his feelings about Evander Kane be known to the world Tuesday night.

  • What is the best bad NHL record?

    The Montreal Canadiens could set a franchise record this season for most goals allowed and Connor Hellebuyck is facing shots at an historically bad rate but what is the best negative NHL record we should be tracking?

  • Lafreniere scores twice as Rangers blank Red Wings 4-0

    NEW YORK (AP) — Alexis Lafreniere scored twice and the New York Rangers beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-0 on Saturday. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and an assist and Frank Vatrano also scored for New York. Barclay Goodrow had two assists. Igor Shesterkin made 20 saves for his fifth shutout of the season. Thomas Greiss had 33 saves for the Red Wings, who were shut out for the seventh time this season. The Rangers earned their 49th win of the season, their most since finishing with 53 in 2014-15. Zibane

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • Anna Kane joins fans in helping Ryan Hartman pay his middle-finger fine

    Ryan Hartman was fined for flipping the bird at Evander Kane following their tilt on Tuesday, but Evander's ex-wife and fans alike were happy to help.

  • East-leading Panthers beat Jets 6-1, win streak at 9 games

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves, Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling each scored twice and the Florida Panthers won their ninth straight game, beating the Winnipeg Jets 6-1 on Friday night. Huberdeau, who also picked up an assist, had two goals in the first five minutes. He has 30 goals this season, and extended his career-best points streak to 13 games, joining Mike Hoffman (17 in 2018-19) and Pavel Bure (13 in 1999-2000) as the only Panthers to have point streaks of 13 o

  • Pascal Siakam: Raptors could have been ‘way more physical’ in Game 1

    Pascal Siakam felt everything seemed to be going well for the 76ers in Game 1, and thinks the Raptors need to stay aggressive and physical throughout the entire 48 minutes. He also praised Scottie Barnes for his performance in his playoff debut before he left with an injury in the second half. Follow our Raptors playoff coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go

  • Moncton runner Geneviève Lalonde taking a break from competition

    Olympic runner Geneviève Lalonde of Moncton has announced she is taking a break from competition. But she isn't retiring. The 30-year-old who reclaimed the Canadian record in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics said she hasn't stopped training or competing since she began her athletics career nearly two decades ago. Lalonde said she is opting out of competing this summer season, which is the most strenuous time for track athletes as they train and compete between Apri

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • New Glasgow coach ready to step behind bench for Team Canada U-18 men's team

    When Hockey Canada recently announced its coaching staff for the men's under-18 team set to play in the world championship, the reaction surprised assistant coach Kori Cheverie. Cheverie, who is from New Glasgow, N.S., didn't imagine being the first woman selected to coach a national men's hockey team would get the attention it did. "I didn't expect it to kind of blow up all over social media, by any means," Cheverie said from Germany, where the team is preparing for its tournament opener agains

  • Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth. The Wild have 101 points, one behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division after the Blues beat Nashville on Sunday. The Predators and idle Dallas have 91 p

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: OG Anunoby's versatility could be a real problem for Philly

    OG Anunoby has had success defending some of the 76ers top offensive threats.

  • FSIN sports director fired for comments at hockey tournament, alleged workplace harassment

    The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) announced its former sports director has been fired over a pair of comments made while introducing the championship team at a youth hockey tournament and an allegation of "inappropriate" workplace harassment. In a statement Monday, Beardy's & Okemasis' Cree Nation said Corey O'Soup, the former FSIN director of sports, said the Beardy's "Beerhawks" twice in reference to the Under 9 Beardy's Blackhawks. The comments were made during a trophy an

  • What does the future hold for Carey Price?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss Carey Price's return to the Montreal Canadiens, and what his immediate and long-term future is with the organization.

  • Blackhawks, F Reese Johnson agree to 2-year extension

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract extension with forward Reese Johnson. The team announced the deal on Wednesday. It runs through the 2023-24 season with an $800,000 salary-cap hit. The 23-year-old Johnson has one goal and five assists in 28 games this season. He made his NHL debut for Chicago last year. “Reese’s work ethic and competitiveness are characteristics we’re always looking for in players we have in our system,” general manager Kyle Davidson said

  • 76ers beat Raptors at their own game in series-opening blowout

    The Sixers played the Raptors' own game on Saturday and did it better than them.