'The wrong home': South Carolina student fatally shot, killed outside neighbor's house

A University of South Carolina student is dead after police said a neighbor fatally shot him over the weekend when the student tried to enter the wrong house on his own street.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office identified the male as 20-year-old Nicholas Anthony Donofrio of Connecticut. the Columbia Police Department reported.

The accidental shooting took place in a suburban neighborhood in southeast Columbia, the state capital.

A burglary turned shooting

Just before 2 a.m., Saturday, police reported, officers were dispatched to a home on South Holly Street for a suspected home burglary.

As officers responded, police said in a news release, the emergency call for service was upgraded to a shots fired call.

Arriving officers found the victim on the front porch dead with a gunshot wound to his upper body, police said.

A view of Holly Street in Colombia, South Carolina where a University of Columbia student was fatally shot after police said he attempted to enter the wrong home on his street on Aug. 26, 2023.

'The wrong home'

According to a preliminary information, police said Donofrio lived on South Holly Street and attempted to enter the wrong home when he was shot.

Police said they will work with the local prosecutors to determine the circumstances around the case and whether charges will be filed.

Police could not immediately be reached by USA TODAY Monday morning for additional details.

'Providing resources'

The fatal shooting came less than 72 hours after the university's fall semester classes began Thursday.

The school could not immediately be reached for comment Monday morning by USA TODAY, but ABC News reported the university's Student Affairs team was "providing resources and support to those who may be affected by this tragedy."

"We remind all of our students that help is always available to them," the outlet reported university officials released in a statement.

