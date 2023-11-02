What was wrong with Chiefs’ offense vs. Broncos? These missed plays had similar theme

The Kansas City Chiefs’ offense didn’t resemble its typical efficient self in a 24-9 road loss to the Denver Broncos.

In this video, KC Star reporter Jesse Newell and Brett Taveau (author of the Chiefs book “Unpacking Greatness” and a longtime high school offensive coordinator) take a closer look at four KC plays that went awry because of uncharacteristic mistakes.

On one play, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce didn’t have their usual mind meld. On another, the play was affected by improper spacing and some over-anxiousness.

Another snap could’ve been a touchdown for KC with one more block, while another showed Mahomes not seeing the field as well as he usually does.

Added together, the Chiefs were just a tick off against the Broncos — with their top players not performing as they often have in the last few seasons.