Our writers pick England's Qatar World Cup 2022 squad: Midfielders

Jude Bellingham of England during the UEFA Nations League League A Group 3 match between England and Hungary - Offside

Gareth Southgate's midfield selections for England's World Cup squad in Qatar appear to hinge of two main questions.

Will in-form Leicester City midfielder James Maddison get a call up and will Kalvin Phillips be selected despite being injured for much of the Premier League season so far.

Here, our writers give their verdicts as to who should be Southgate's selections in the middle of the park after selecting their goalkeepers and defenders yesterday.

James Ducker

Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Declan Rice (West Ham United), James Maddison (Leicester City)

Kalvin Phillips could make his comeback from injury for Manchester City against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup but if fit would make the squad only by virtue of the dearth of defensive midfielders. I’d like to see James Maddison in there. He’s flourished this season, even when Leicester were struggling, and offers creativity and a goal threat. He could be a handy impact substitute. There is going to be a huge onus on Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham staying fit and delivering in Qatar, though.

Jason Burt

Declan Rice (West Ham United), Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), James Maddison (Leicester City), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace)

England are not blessed with options. Pep Guardiola has talked up Kalvin Phillips’s chances and while he may finally be physically fit, and would normally he would be a starter never mind being in the squad, he just has not played enough football either this season or last. Conor Gallagher has not done well in an England shirt and is in and out at Chelsea, while James Maddison deserves a recall, if he stays disciplined. Eberechi Eze is a wildcard, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Harvey Elliott are other options.

Jordan Henderson of England reacts during the UEFA EURO 2020 quarter final match between Ukraine and England in Rome - Shutterstock

Matt Law

Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Declan Rice (West Ham United), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), James Maddison (Leicester City)

It is highly unlikely that Southgate will reward James Maddison for his good form with a World Cup call-up but the Leicester City star should be travelling to Qatar. Given England are not blessed with plentiful central midfield options, I believe taking Kalvin Phillips would be too risky, which is why Ruben Loftus-Cheek has made my squad following a good start to the season with Chelsea. Jordan Henderson’s experience and leadership qualities remain vital to Southgate, even if his influence may be bigger off the pitch than it is on it at this tournament.

Luke Edwards

Declan Rice (West Ham United), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), James Maddison (Leicester City), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

If James Maddison does not go it will be a huge error by Southgate, whose stubbornness seems to be the main reason for his continued omission. Maddison could not have done any more for Leicester this season. The last thing Southgate or England fans want is to be knockout out of the tournament early, chasing a goal, with Maddison sat at home . It would be the end of Southgate for many if that happens. Maddison has to go. He has been better than Mount, Saka and Grealish this season.

Jeremy Wilson

Mason Mount (Chelsea), Declan Rice (West Ham United), Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), James Maddison (Leicester City), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)

Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham look set to start in the centre of England’s midfield, where the vast off-field experience and leadership skills of Jordan Henderson should not be easily discounted. James Maddison’s form deserves to be rewarded, Mason Mount and Jack Grealish are fairly obvious picks, leaving Southgate a big decision over the fitness of Kalvin Phillips. James Ward-Prowse is the obvious back-up. He is versatile, rarely injured and outstanding from dead-ball situations.

Declan Rice of England celebrates after winning the UEFA EURO 2020 quarter final match between Ukraine and England in Rome - Shutterstock

Jim White

Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), James Maddison (Leicester City), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Declan Rice (West Ham United), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)

The James Maddison question needs to be resolved. I would take him but only because a space has opened up with Kalvin Phillips’s injury issues. The others in the middle surely pick themselves.

Mike McGrath

Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Declan Rice (West Ham United), Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Mason Mount (Chelsea)

Kalvin Phillips has been making the best progress out of England’s players in their race against the clock. The lack of obvious central midfielders to step in also means I would take him. The others pick themselves, with James Ward-Prowse perhaps unlucky to miss out in my squad but would one of the first on standby, particularly with his penalty expertise.

Oliver Brown

Declan Rice (West Ham United), James Maddison (Leicester City), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Phil Foden (Manchester City)

It is three years since Maddison earned his sole international cap, but he deserves a ticket to Qatar on the strength of his fine contributions to a faltering Leicester City side. His assists for both goals against Everton could scarcely have been better timed. Ward-Prowse is the second curveball worth considering. While his form has tapered off a touch, mirroring the struggles of Southampton, his reliable delivery from set pieces could provide a crucial weapon for England.