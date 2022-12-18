Writers join rival union that aims to defend free speech after trans row

The Society of Authors union has faced an internal revolt over claims it has not properly defended gender-critical authors or supported figures like JK Rowling who have been accused of 'transphobia' - Bruce Glikas

Writers critical of the Society of Authors after the union was engulfed in a trans row are defecting to a group which has pledged to defend their freedom of speech.

The UK’s largest writers’ union has faced an internal revolt over claims it has not properly defended gender-critical authors from being “cancelled” for not agreeing with prevailing opinions, or supporting figures like JK Rowling who have been accused of “transphobia”.

Authors critical of gender ideology who felt exiled from the organisation, which was feared to be “lost to cancel culture”, have now been offered protection at a rival union which has promised to “come to defence of beleaguered authors”.

The Free Speech Union has established a new provision specifically for authors, particularly those under pressure for rejecting the belief that self-identified gender takes precedence over biological sex, and writers are already understood to be defecting from the Society of Authors to the rival union.

The Free Speech Union, founded by Toby Young, announced: “It has become increasingly clear to us that freedom of expression is under severe pressure within the literary world, with publishers and literary agents often failing to defend their authors when their speech rights come under attack.”

“The freedom of authors to express themselves and of people to read their work without interference or mediation by self-appointed censors is a fundamental human right.”

Rebel writers were understood to be seeking union protection outside the Society of Authors after they failed in their attempts to oust its current chair, Chocolat author Joanne Harris.

Ms Harris has been at the centre of a trans row at the Society, with some members claiming that under her leadership the union has not spoken up for authors “cancelled” for holding views critical of gender ideology, or condemned abuse faced by JK Rowling for her gender-critical position.

The Harry Potter author herself has claimed that the Society under Ms Harris’ leadership has "consistently failed" to protect gender critical writers.

Concerns about free speech were first raised when in 2021 teacher and writer, Kate Clanchy, was criticised for depictions of ethnic minority figures in her book Some Kids I Taught and What They Taught Me, which prompted then Society president Sir Philip Pullman to defend her.

Sir Philip soon resigned after being criticised by Society members for this public defence.

The Free Speech Union is seeking to provide an alternative which will allow authors “to protect themselves, to defend their peers or to build a public voice capable of putting the case for freedom of expression as robustly as possible”.

The Union has appointed a specialist Writers’ Advisory Council to oversee its offering for authors, with members including authors Helen Joyce, Julie Bindel, Anna Pasternak and Andrew Roberts, as well as comedians Andrew Doyle and Jack Dee.

They will help ensure the Union can provide specialist advice and assistance for authors, who can now sign up on the organisation's website

The Society of Authors has been contacted for comment.