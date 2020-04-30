Writers Guild’s Contract Talks With AMPTP Back On for May 11

Contract negotiations between the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers are back on after the two sides agreed to extend the expiration date of their existing contract to June 30. The start date for contract talks has been set for the week of May 11, the same time that had been set before plans had been postponed last week over a dispute concerning the guild’s health plan.

“Due to the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic, the WGA and the AMPTP have agreed to extend the 2017 WGA Minimum Basic Agreement expiration date from May 1 to June 30, 2020,” the WGA negotiating committee wrote in an email to the guild’s members. “Therefore, writers will continue to be covered by the current contractual terms through the end of June.”

“The WGA Negotiating Committee will be meeting via video conference with the AMPTP starting the week of May 11th to negotiate a successor MBA contract. Our entire committee remains committed to gaining the best possible deal for writers.”

