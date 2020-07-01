Writers Guild and AMPTP Reach Tentative Deal

The Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers have come to a tentative deal on a new film and TV contract, with negotiations continuing hours after the contract expired at midnight Wednesday, as reported by both THR and Variety.

The contract will now go to the WGA board for ratification before being sent to members for a vote. Details on the contract will not be disclosed until and unless it is approved.

Representatives for both WGA and AMPTP did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s requests for comment.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The eleventh-hour agreement comes after months of delays and tense exchanges between the WGA and AMPTP. Talks were initially set to take place in March but were forced to postpone due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The two sides agreed to extend the expiration of the existing contract from May 1 to June 30 while a new date for remote negotiations was discussed.

Also Read: SAG-AFTRA Approves Tentative Deal With AMPTP

In May, the two sides seemed to come to an agreement on a start time, but plans hit a speed bump after the guild asked the AMPTP to extend coverage for members on the WGA Health Plan who would not be able to meet earnings eligibility requirements because of the pandemic. When AMPTP President Carol Lombardini wrote in a letter that the organization would have to meet with member studios about the issue, WGA Executive Director replied, “There will be an agreement when both sides agree there’s one. You people are despicable.”

After Lombardini replied with an email asking for further clarification, the AMPTP announced last week that it would begin contract talks with SAG-AFTRA on April 27, seemingly sidelining the WGA. However, the two sides eventually came to an agreement to start talks on May 11. Once talks began, the WGA sent emails to its members outlining major goals its negotiating committee would push for in the talks, using the memos as a substitution for pre-negotiation membership meetings that were canceled by the pandemic.

Story continues

The goals listed by the guild were extensive, including higher streaming residuals, improved pension and health contributions, parental leave, and the inclusion of foreign box office in film residuals for the first time in industry history. How much of that wish list the WGA was able to achieve still remains to be seen.

Also Read: WGA Wants Higher Streaming Pay, Foreign Film Residuals in Talks With AMPTP

WGA is the final major guild to come to terms with the AMPTP for this cycle of contract negotiations. On Monday, the SAG-AFTRA national board approved its contract with AMPTP by a two-thirds majority, sending it to members for a final approval vote. The $318 million, three-year contract includes a 26% increase in fixed streaming residuals for the first three years of a movie or TV show’s availability on a streaming service, a major demand by Hollywood’s labor force given the wave of streaming projects being developed for new services like Disney+ and Peacock.

The SAG-AFTRA agreement also established new rules for nude and sexual scenes in productions, adding to the new set of protections for actors engaging in on-camera intimacy.

More to come…

Brian Welk contributed to this report.

Read original story Writers Guild and AMPTP Reach Tentative Deal At TheWrap