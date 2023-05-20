Writers Get Creative With Picket Signs: “I Can’t Fix Greedy Buttholes In Post” – Update

UPDATED: Maybe it’s the surprise visits from politicians, or the free pizza from Flavor Flav. Either way, the inspiration to craft the perfect sign remains strong on the picket lines. And we’ve got the proof below!

“You want the funny? Look at your streaming residual model,” says one.

“I can’t fix greedy buttholes in post,” says another.

“The pitch: AMPTP. Think corporate greed meets corporate greed in the tone of corporate greed.”

“Bob Iger breaks treats in half,” said a picketing dog. Look, canines are suffering, too!

“Strike hard. Strike harder. Strike hard with a vengeance,” read another.

We’d hand out Deadline merchandise for the best picket sign but … a cheap hat won’t pay your bills. So we hope you’ll settle for the glory of appearing on the site that Nikki Finke built during the 2007 strike. March on, scribes.

So proud of this girl for making her own sign and pounding the pavement in front of the first studio that ever fired me. #wgastrong



And thanks to @wgastrikeshirts for the killer shirt pic.twitter.com/rpEbZp0GN3 — Tripper Clancy (@TripperClancy) May 19, 2023

Picketing the neutral gate at TV City after company violation. All hail neutral gate observers! 💪💪💪 #wgastrong pic.twitter.com/tCRqp8mawi — Ellen Stutzman (@ellenstutzman) May 19, 2023

Omg this sign and @GRodWrites win the best of the day https://t.co/bPpLASk6Hx pic.twitter.com/tHzrNR3SnI — Rosy Cordero (@SocialRosy) May 18, 2023

The Star Trek family from shows past and present are out at Paramount right now (in New York too, at Netflix!), supporting a fair contract! Or as my favorite sign I’ve seen so far says, FIRST CONTRACT. #WGAStrong pic.twitter.com/OydJG4q3D9 — Bill Wolkoff (@flying_lobster) May 19, 2023

Using the WGA strike to write some wrongs. pic.twitter.com/hmsEUTzU0N — Joe Russo (@joerussotweets) May 18, 2023

"Entertainment industry cost-cutting is probably one of the key reasons it will be so hard to get a deal done between talent (right now the WGA, but maybe the DGA, SAG, IATSE and who knows who else) and the studios/streamers," says @EntStrategyGuy https://t.co/1YC7kGa4Xc — The Ankler (@TheAnkler) May 18, 2023

Whoever wrote this one: well done. #WGAstrong pic.twitter.com/qr3JOGvm1Q — Bryan Cogman is ON STRIKE! (@cogman_bryan) May 19, 2023

Todays sign at AMAZON written by Laszlo himself … he was really angry when he wrote it!! #WGAStrike #WGAStrong #DoTheWriteThing https://t.co/z33zyBRw8c pic.twitter.com/eXmwvOwmIv — Will Landman 🍥 (@WillTheLandMan) May 19, 2023

Wrote the sign. Then ran into the guy who wrote the episode it was from.



Great to meet you, @writergeekrhw! pic.twitter.com/bk86691Aw4 — Aaron J. Waltke (@GoodAaron) May 19, 2023

If you zoom in REAL close on that picture there is a special prize waiting for people with precision eye sight. #StarTrek https://t.co/xPjH96kRZf — Carlos “Disney PM WGA Lot Coordinator” Cisco (@carlos_cisco) May 19, 2023

J.J. Abrams back on the line again. Love to see it. #WGAStrong pic.twitter.com/SbQhlDLg54 — Amy Berg (@bergopolis) May 16, 2023

This came to me in a dream 🍌🍌🍌 pic.twitter.com/Cprr474Uum — Brittnay Johnston (@britthorsenoise) May 12, 2023

If I’m picketing WWE on Zelda day you know I really mean business… pic.twitter.com/5yH6qASuNh — Jeff Topolski (@JeffTopolski) May 12, 2023

Met some amazing @IATSE members who came out to Universal today and walked the picket line in solidarity! #WGAStrong pic.twitter.com/2YK0MlM4f3 — Eric Haywood (@EricHaywood) May 16, 2023

Breaking news: we have

Spoken Truth to Penguin



The #WGADawnPatrol has shut Penguin down for the day.



No more folks needed in Sleepy Hollow. #WGAStrong https://t.co/OKtMlU12Uw pic.twitter.com/T8BFWpq5UD — WGA Strike Captain Warren Leight (@warrenleightTV) May 16, 2023

Writers are invaluable and irreplaceable! They deserve a fair deal!! #wga #wgastrong pic.twitter.com/7liT1setax — Dee Bradley Baker (@deebradleybaker) May 12, 2023

What am I supposed to do, learn how to be a dentist or something? Who has time for that?? pic.twitter.com/OAfXjauvUb — Jeff Topolski (@JeffTopolski) May 16, 2023

My mom joined the picket line to express her disappointment in the AMPTP… Or maybe in me, hard to tell. 🤷 #WGAStrong #WGAStrike #mamaknowsbest❤️ pic.twitter.com/PE3RdkanJn — Aaron Ho (@aaron_ho) May 16, 2023

After 2.5 hours of messing with acrylics… NEW SIGN ACTIVATED #WGAstrong pic.twitter.com/lxsiTxjQ86 — Bo Yeon Kim 💥ON STRIKE💥 (@extspace) May 11, 2023

Meet @BootsRiley, writer/director of SORRY TO BOTHER YOU. Why he's striking: We're storytellers and this is the most important story we could be telling — that we can change the world by withholding our labor. #WGAStike #WGAStrong @WGAWest pic.twitter.com/4oJliXq1jU — Angela Treviño (@Angela3vino) May 10, 2023

Every war has collateral damage pic.twitter.com/kTUB0rl5e0 — Ian Shorr (@IanShorr) May 11, 2023

AI is gonna catch these hands tho pic.twitter.com/iXfn28LE94 — 18 days on strike (@possumlives) May 10, 2023

you call them picket signs. I call them Tweets on a Stick — alex blagg (@alexblagg) May 10, 2023

Hey Disney, you know you're on the wrong side of this fight when The Mandalorian shows up to picket you!#WGAStrong pic.twitter.com/2CGUMEOY4e — Glenn Farrington (@HaHaScribe) May 10, 2023

Meet some of the #CWKungFu stars/writers! That's me in the floppy hat. If you see me walking around, come say hi! #WGAStrike. WHY I'M STRIKING: b/c it took me over a decade to get paid to write, only to see my profession devalued over the years… pic.twitter.com/ygZCLei20J — Angela Treviño (@Angela3vino) May 11, 2023

The other day I pitched “Donna Martin Graduates” for my picket sign and literally no one knew what I was talking about so now I’m also on strike from young people. — Eliza Skinner #wgastrong (@elizaskinner) May 11, 2023

Idea for a WGA Strike Sign…



Honk if you agree#WGAStrong pic.twitter.com/uiu0vFyhRa — Kim Hornsby (@kimhornsby) May 11, 2023

Meet some of the @WGAWest Latinx writers that chanted and played music for hours on end at #Netflix yesterday. The tambourine and claves truly made a difference. #WGAStrike #WGAStrong pic.twitter.com/7GMRqyx9yQ — Angela Treviño (@Angela3vino) May 10, 2023

Another favorite sign. pic.twitter.com/N3QLU9aPe0 — Caroline “WGA Captain on Strike” Renard (@carolinerenard_) May 11, 2023

Whoever wrote this, please know you made my day, and I stand behind writers in every way- both metaphorically and physically😂@WGAEast @WGAWest pic.twitter.com/jA81GRsyKU — Paulina Porizkova (@paulinaporizkov) May 9, 2023

Universal Today #WGAStrong Day 5



Supporting the Latinx Writers Meet-Up, lead by @riverag3000. INCREDIBLE turnout.



Saw SO MANY people I’ve only been IG/Twitter friends with, along with a lot of tried-and-true friends. Lovely seeing so many of you. @melfierstein pic.twitter.com/ojYZdI1poT — Joseph Mwamba is Striking (@JoeMightLikeTV) May 9, 2023

Was busy lot coordinating today at Universal so I didn’t get to walk around a ton with with the rare, blank sign I found and scrawled all over. I hope whoever carries it next enjoys the surprise on the other side.



But honestly they should?#WGAStrike #WGAStrong pic.twitter.com/ZknM1Y49OW — Rob Forman WGA Captain is on STRIKE (he/him) (@robsforman) May 9, 2023

I have made it my job on the line to come up with the closest “It’s Almost a Chant but not Quite a Chant” that I can and so far my best is:



Your abuse is habitual/Pay us our residuals



But this is better. https://t.co/AGOnTTsixm — Daniel Kunka (@unikunka) May 9, 2023

popped off today im afraid pic.twitter.com/uVQTXqbF60 — Ellie Guzman (@ellie_guzman) May 9, 2023

Hahahahahahahahhaahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahah pic.twitter.com/DFMeUZkjuj — TZE CHUN is premiering GREMLINS on May 23! 🍥 (@thetzechun) May 9, 2023

Strike Style by Sadie (who picked out her hat and purse herself) and added colors and pizzazz to my sign. She’s an icon. A legend. A true ally.



And if AMPTP doesn’t give us a fair contract soon, she’s willing to run through any and all active sets shrieking. She’s very loud. pic.twitter.com/GecSp8WmYK — Allison Sanchez (@_A_Sanch) May 9, 2023

In the face of unbridled corporate greed, the attempted elimination of the middle class of creatives, mini rooms, a broken assistant to writer career ladder, and the abuse of AI there can only be one response:



Dual wielding. #WGAStrong #WGAStrike pic.twitter.com/6X7AYdATXr — Aaron Edwards (@_aaronmedwards) May 8, 2023

This may be an unfair standard, but I don’t care!!! pic.twitter.com/Tm6jvQHgln — Kyra is on strike #WGAStrong (@BlkAssFeminist) May 8, 2023

Finally made my own sign pic.twitter.com/8atcw6snLV — Brittnay Johnston (@britthorsenoise) May 8, 2023

Got lots of support for my solo picketing adventure at Warner Bros in Atlanta today! Thumbs up, honks and smiles from people coming in and out of the studio. @Reuters and @Atlanta_Police stopped to chat and wish writers luck! #InSolidarity #wgastrong #prewga @WGAEast @WGAWest pic.twitter.com/WsEYTbQvH8 — Kim Steele (@heykimsteele) May 2, 2023

Felt like an appropriate day to head to the CBS Radford picket. #WGAStrong pic.twitter.com/4xg6dxXUgH — Ryan Keleher (@RKeleher) May 8, 2023

Had to borrow this sign on the @WGAWest picket line at WB today… #WGAstrong pic.twitter.com/0TCmCh1f81 — Brooke Smith (@Iam_BrookeSmith) May 5, 2023

I approve this sign. pic.twitter.com/25IPUoS7ub — Joe Russo (@joerussotweets) May 5, 2023

OMG 😆. This might be my favorite one of the week! #Wgastrong https://t.co/80addfUw32 — Jackie (Decembly) Penn – WGA Captain at WB (@JackiePenn18) May 5, 2023

When your star shows up to picket. Thanks for the support Tom!!! #WGAstrong#washingtonblack pic.twitter.com/5ffWtzFeVl — Selwyn Seyfu Hinds (@selwynhinds) May 4, 2023

I’m still mad at WB for making me use my personal credit card as a Writers’ PA. #WGAStrong pic.twitter.com/tNfffUGFlE — Amy Thurlow (@athurlow) May 4, 2023

If you stopped buying all that LaCroix we could settle this whole thing. #WGAStrong pic.twitter.com/KYIT5ArCCP — Mark Blutman (@BlutmanMark) May 5, 2023

I don't make the rules, I just enforce them. https://t.co/Opj4Px4uWE pic.twitter.com/SJcF69KDE3 — Corey Deshon (@CoreyDeshon) May 4, 2023

I made a sign at the Sony lot. Please don’t make fun of my penmanship, I’m sensitive. pic.twitter.com/vLRjmXvxdb — Lorin Williams (@lkdubbs) May 5, 2023

The Writers Guild of America has some new demands…



Release Batgirl!!!!! pic.twitter.com/q0q6KlpanW — Joe Russo (@joerussotweets) May 3, 2023

My favorite sign I saw today at Disney pic.twitter.com/XhkGtYazyJ — Bitter Script Reader (@BittrScrptReadr) May 3, 2023

Lol someone just sent this to me, I made the #SuccessionHBO Reddit apparently pic.twitter.com/HRSw58UA48 — Will Landman 🍥 (@WillTheLandMan) May 3, 2023

Proud of our room for shutting down the WB ranch gate this morning 🫡 pic.twitter.com/MVXcmRZDaF — MOONWATER (@Slaydonistic) May 3, 2023

Strike Day #2 for #WGAStrong — fighting the fatcats at Universal w fellow Disney program alum Jess Poter pic.twitter.com/XAJB1B8yVs — David Radcliff (@DavidRadcliff) May 3, 2023

all about that subtlety #wgastrong @WGAWest love my union pic.twitter.com/ntXUV2fnps — Josephine WGA STRONG Green Zhang (@jogreenzhang) May 3, 2023

THIS THREAD IS OF MY FAVE PICKET SIGNS. reply to the sign to help me tag and give credit if i don't have it! thank you! 🙏🏽@WGAWest @WGAEast #WritersStrike ✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/9YZXDgZxFK — Jenny Yang is in LA June 13th 7:30p Self Help Me (@jennyyangtv) May 3, 2023

Apologies to the many celebs I saw picketing today, but I’m afraid my puppy was the star of the show. #DogsofWGA pic.twitter.com/tttBjWYwcb — Lila Byock (@LByock) May 4, 2023

Finally figured out how to carry a picket sign 😉#WGAstrong #WGAstrike pic.twitter.com/yH1ENToUz6 — Jamey Perry (she/her) (@jameyjean) May 3, 2023

https://twitter.com/tylermccsays/status/1653501357524127744?s=46&t=4Er_KO7-o2lgBc-NPokpJw

If this strike goes a month, I will be employing levels of ornate profanity that even I can scarcely understand. #WGAStrong– https://t.co/SAStz7EFSw — David Simon (@AoDespair) May 2, 2023

Several reporters today were walking around asking writers how long we’d *actually* be willing to strike. I don’t know dude, how long do you think it’ll take 11,000 unemployed writers to run out of sign ideas? #wgastrong #writersstrike pic.twitter.com/C0cq81jTcF — mah ree nah (@marinarachael) May 3, 2023

Officially on strike mood board. See y’all at Warner Bros tomorrow 🫡 #WGAstrong pic.twitter.com/2HHoqIEFgJ — Brittani Nichols *Strike Version* (@BisHilarious) May 2, 2023

Black Smoke was just released from the WGA Building in Mid-City to signify a deal was not reached! The writers are striking! #WGAStrong #WGAStrike https://t.co/S0EHMvTrIl pic.twitter.com/IMjAX213Qv — Americana At Brand Memes (@americanamemes) May 2, 2023

