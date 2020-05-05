This Is What You Should Write in Your Mother's Day Card This Year

Photo credit: Getty Images

From Good Housekeeping

There are a million things you could say about your mom: She's nurturing, smart, funny, loyal, loving, and well, everything else. Now that you've picked the perfect Mother's Day card — handmade or store-bought — for mom, grandma, or any other special woman in your life, it's time to come up with the right words to explain just how much she means to you. But if you're struggling to find a sentiment that best sums up your feelings, start with these easy, inspiring thought-starters. Tailor these phrases to the woman you're celebrating: Opt for something funny if she appreciates a good belly laugh more than anything else, or something sweet and heartwarming if words of affirmation is her love language.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Consider this guide on what to write in a Mother's Day card the ultimate starting point, and then pull from personal experiences, memories, and feelings to craft a unique message fit for your #1 lady. But don't stop here: Grab a Mother's Day gift, or order a bouquet of flowers to pair with your love note!

Appreciation

Out of all the moms in the world, I'm so glad that you're mine.

Thank you for being there every day with exactly what I needed.

Now that I’m older, I don’t just feel gratitude for you—but admiration. I only hope to be a mother as great as you one day.

Thank you for raising me in a time before you could post embarrassing pictures of me on social media.

Praise

I'm so proud to be your daughter/son.

Mom, you're the glue that holds our family together.

You made our house the happiest place to be. Thank you.

Happy Mother's Day to my greatest teacher, best friend, and cheapest therapist!

Wisdom

You taught me the importance of living in the moment and not taking anything for granted.

Mom, I get it now.

It was hard for me to accept that I can't do everything, but you taught me that it's okay to ask for help and lean on other people. My life is so much better because of that lesson.

So, it turns out you were right about everything. Literally, everything.

Funny

Story continues

Mom, you're one of my favorite parents.

Thanks for putting up with me, mom. I know you like a challenge.

I love you more than (insert sibling's name here) does.

Congrats, you did a great job raising me to be awesome!

Inspirational Quotes

"Life doesn't come with a manual. It comes with a mother." - Unknown

"All I am I owe to my mother." - George Washington

"If I know what love is, it is because of you." - Hermann Hesse



"Moms are like buttons — they hold everything together." - Unknown

For can't-miss news, expert beauty advice, genius home solutions, delicious recipes, and lots more, sign up for the Good Housekeeping newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE NOW





You Might Also Like