Write Manchester City off at your own peril as they’ve overcome the loss of key players before

Manchester City will now have to head in the foreseeable future without Rodri. The club confirmed today on mancity.com that the Spanish international suffered a ligament injury to his right knee during Sunday’s 2-all draw with Arsenal. For now, the period that Rodri will miss is unknown. Rodri’s injury has now spawned articles debating whether the Premier League title race has changed due to his knee injury. But one thing is certain. Doubt Manchester City and Pep Guardiola at your peril. They’ve overcome the loss of key players before and will be forced to do so again this season.

Last season saw Manchester City claim their fourth consecutive Premier League title despite the loss of Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne for large sections of last season. Haaland missed three months of last season with a foot injury. Kevin De Bruyne missed five months of last season with a severe hamstring injury. Despite their absence, Pep Guardiola guided his team to a record-breaking feat last season. The City manager and his team are now faced with a similar situation this season.

Speaking after Manchester City’s 2-1 Carabao Cup third-round tie win over Watford Pep Guardiola was quick to point out that he will have to find a solution to cover Rodri’s absence. Guardiola acknowledged that the loss of Rodri is a blow for his team, but it is also a challenge to overcome. He told the media: “We don’t want it but we will have a good season. I trust my players. I need to find a solution. Rodri is irreplaceable. Of course, it’s a big blow for us. In football, it happens. My duty is to find a solution to be competitive and continue to be there. A problem for our opponents. I will find a solution. We will do it.”

The loss of Rodri is a challenge for Manchester City to overcome but they are well equipped to handle the challenge.

There is no doubt that the loss of Rodri is a huge challenge for Manchester City to overcome. His importance to Pep Guardiola’s side is well known and filling the void left by his absence will be no easy task. But if any manager is capable of finding a solution to Rodri’s injury it’s Pep Guardiola. He has done so before as mentioned earlier. The City squad is also capable of covering for the loss of their spiritual leader. There is no shortage of options who can step into Rodri’s role, although there is no like-for-like replacement for City’s midfield general.

Pep Guardiola also told the media following City’s win over Watford that Rodri’s injury is a new challenge for his team to overcome. He added: “I feel so sorry for Rodri and for Oscar Bobb too but what are we going to do? Guys, we are with you, and you have the best medical department. Three months without Erling [Haaland] and five without Kevin [De Bruyne] we won the Premier League in spite of many things. You have to go for it. This is the challenge. It’s nice. Always happens. What you have to do. I’m sorry it’s a pity. Let’s go.”

Summary

Rodri’s loss is a blow to Manchester City. That fact isn’t in question. But they have overcome such hurdles before and will now have to do so again. Based on their history in recent seasons you wouldn’t bet on them not powering on without Rodri. That’s what champions do, and that is a key part of the DNA of Manchester City’s make up.