Wrist fractures are common as we age. Here’s what to do about them

Q. I am 80 years old and fell on my right wrist while helping take care of my husband. My wrist was very painful so I went to an urgent care center. X-rays revealed that I had a displaced fracture of my wrist. I was referred to a hand specialist who stated that despite my age, I should have surgery to fix it. I would prefer not to have surgery. What do you think?

A. As we get older, fractures of the wrist are very common injuries from falls. This fracture usually involves the end of the radius bone of the wrist.

If the fracture is not out of place, good results are likely with a period of casting followed by a rehab program. However, if the wrist fracture is out of place, shortened, or extends into the wrist joint, these injuries usually require surgery.

The goal of surgery is to restore a normal anatomical alignment of the radius and the wrist joint. The surgery is commonly performed using a metal plate and screws to maintain stability.

This allows the fracture to heal properly decreasing the risk of arthritis, pain and limited range of motion. This is particularly important when dealing with active people and if the injury is on your dominant hand.

Dr. Harlan Selesnick is team physician of the Miami Heat and director of Miami Sports Medicine Fellowship, Doctors Hospital. Send your questions to HarlanS@baptisthealth.net