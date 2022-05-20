The Wrinkle Treatment That's All Over TikTok Right Now Really Makes a 'Noticeable Difference,' Shoppers Say

Murad "Botox in a Bottle"

If you're on the quest to turn back the hands of time, this buzzy new launch from Murad may be just the miracle you've been looking for.

After seeing the 32-year-old brand's Targeted Wrinkle Corrector all over TikTok, we decided to dive a little deeper and reach out to experts about the latest line-smoothing miracle worker that, according to an official release from the brand, promises to erase the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles "instantly" — and they didn't mince words.

"I would call this filler in a bottle," board-certified dermatologist Dr. Sheila Farhang tells PEOPLE. "It's formulated with hyaluronic acid, which is what most filler products are made of, and when you apply this to the skin, it creates an anti-aging benefit by its ability to pull in water and plump fine lines."

"This product is also formulated with peptides, which are proteins that contribute to the elasticity, or the 'bounce back' of the skin," she says.

Seconds Cassandra Bankson, skincare expert and medical aesthetician, "This is one of the best over-the-counter products you can get when it comes to combating fine lines and wrinkles. I see many clients who aren't ready or interested in Botox or fillers, but are still looking to combat forehead wrinkles and fine lines. Skin care won't give you the same results as injectables, [but] this one packs a punch."

It does so thanks in part to plant-derived squalane, "which is phenomenal for skin barrier support and moisturization, so your skin is going to look noticeably better with each use," Bankson adds.

We then turned to the pages (and pages) of rave Murad reviews praising the powerful peptide-meets-hyaluronic treatment.

One satisfied shopper said they saw "a noticeable difference right away," while another reviewer said, "It worked so well for me [that] I immediately bought another tube in case it sold out. I am an older woman with significant frown lines, and those lines were immediately minimized after I applied the serum."

Here's how to use it: Tap a small amount of the cream on clean, dry skin (don't rub) and watch it fill your wrinkles immediately — even stubborn, deep-set lines — flooding the vacant space with hydration and leaving behind smooth, plump, younger-looking skin. It's ideal for anyone with glabella lines (more commonly referred to as "elevens") around the forehead, as well as those with concerns around the eyes and lips.

