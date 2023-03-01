Go wrinkle-free for less with today's portable Hilife steamer deal at Amazon

Get 20% off this handy travel steamer at Amazon.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Want to dress wrinkle-free no matter where life takes you? Travel with this highly-rated portable Hilife travel steamer from Amazon and ensure you'll always look sharp (without the hassle of an ironing board). Right now, you can take 5% off this garment steamer and start steaming for less!

$29.44 at Amazon

Originally listed at $30.99, a 5% on-page Amazon discount brings the cost of this travel-friendly steamer down to just $29.44. With its large water capacity and sleek design, the Hilife steamer offers 15 minutes of continuous steaming that'll erase wrinkles on a wide variety of fabrics. Plus, Amazon Prime members can score free same-day or one-day shipping right now.

►Solo Stove sale: Shop hot deals on fire pits, color packs, pizza ovens and more

►Dog food deal: The Farmer's Dog is serving up 50% off fresh dog food right now

While our experts haven't tested the travel steamer yet, we've really enjoyed similar versions also sold by Hilife. This brand of steamers is compact and easy-to-use, making it a perfect stowaway in suitcases, carry-on luggage and more. You'll be able to take the steaming power of Hilife with you on business trips, vacations or wherever you go.

Plus, with a 9-foot power cord, you'll be able to iron and de-wrinkle clothes from a distance. Unlike some hand irons, this travel steamer is lightweight and effective on wool, silk, chiffon and so much more.

Story continues

If you want to avoid wrinkles in 2023, consider snagging this clothes steamer at Amazon before it's too late. This deal won't last forever, so say goodbye to wrinkles ASAP by acting now.

$29.44 at Amazon

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Hilife travel steamer deal: On sale for $29 at Amazon right now