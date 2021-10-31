Wrinch Memorial Hospital COVID-19 outbreak declared over by Northern Health

Northern Health declared the COVID-19 outbreak at Wrinch Memorial Hospital on Oct. 29.

The outbreak was declared on Sept. 27, and saw eight patients and two staff members test positive for the virus. One patient death was recorded, said Northern Health.

Northern Health is actively monitoring and following up all laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 among staff and patients at all their facilities.

Binny Paul, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Terrace Standard