Wrightbus to provide hydrogen buses for Sizewell C nuclear plant

The planned plant is expected to cost about £20bn

Ballymena bus manufacturer Wrightbus is providing four hydrogen buses to the Sizewell C nuclear power site as part of a pilot scheme.

If successful, up to 150 buses could be ordered, making it one of the largest hydrogen bus fleets in the world.

Construction of the plant is to begin next year and multiple vehicles will be needed to move workers to and from the site.

Sizewell C will test the performance of four double-decker buses.

Jean-Marc Gales, CEO of Wrightbus, said the company was delighted to be working with Sizewell C, which is in Suffolk in England.

"We continue to invest in hydrogen technology as a driver to developing cleaner, more efficient transport solutions," he said.

Julia Pyke, joint managing director of Sizewell C said a hydryogen-power fleet would mean lower carbon emissions.

"I am excited that we will potentially kickstart a market for this important low-carbon fuel in the east of England," she said.