Wright seeks re-election

GILLIES, ONT. — Wendy Wright is looking for another term as the reeve of Gillies Township.

Wright, who was acclaimed as reeve in the 2018 municipal election when she ran unopposed, announced this week that she will be running again for the township’s top job, but has not filed her nomination papers as of yet.

Gillies Coun. Elizabeth Jones will also run again in the Oct. 24 election, while Karen O’Gorman, another Gillies councillor, is leaning towards retirement, but could change her mind, according to Wright.

Current councillors Rudy Buitenhuis and Bill Groenheide are still undecided if they will run.

Even with an election around the corner, business of the township is still top of mind.

“Actually, we’ve been trying to align everything financially, get all our policies in order,” said Wright, who was a Gillies councillor for four years before taking on the reeveship.

“We’d like to work on some more recreation things. I don’t know if I’ll get in, I don’t like to say that beforehand. I don’t want to make any assumptions, but it is something we’ll need to carry over to the next council.

“I found some information quite a few months ago about some old hiking trails that they had built way back (in the 1980s). In the ’80s, they had built (hiking trails) off of Highway 595. I would like to look at resurrecting these old hiking trails in a really beautiful spot.”

The charm of Gillies is its vast greenlands, of which the residents take full advantage.

“(Gillies Township) is a real country rural place,” said Wright, who runs a small farm as well as arts/craft business, Petal and Verse.

“We have a lot of farming, we have a lot of their own home gardening. We have a really successful seed swap in the winter. We have articles in our newsletter all the time about agricultural things and the (Hymers Fall Fair), of course.

“We’re really proud of our agricultural background. Everybody’s proud of their gardens and we have lots of market gardening, that they sell at the market, not just the big stuff, but smaller operations as well. It’s kind of a typical country thing where lots of people with stands at the end of their driveways selling produce.”

The Hymers fair is the jewel of the Gillies community and Wright is thrilled people can meet face-to-face after two years of muted celebrations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ are so excited to be back in person (for the fair),” Wright said. “The last couple of years, we did some things online and tried some fun things for kids. Last year there was a road rally, we had a drive-thru dinner, but it will be really nice to be back in person.”

John Nagy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal