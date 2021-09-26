Wright scores a pair to lead York United to 2-1 victory over Valour FC in CPL play

TORONTO — Lowell Wright scored twice to help York United FC to a 2-1 victory over Valour FC in Canadian Premier League play Sunday at York Lions Stadium.

Wright scored in the 55th minute and added another goal six minutes later.

Brett Levis scored the lone Valour goal in the 27th minute.

Valour had a 9-5 edge in shots on target.

