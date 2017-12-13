Wright scores 20, San Diego upsets Colorado 69-59

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) -- The elation of the San Diego players was rather low key on the court and raised a few decibels behind closed doors in the locker room.

Celebrate away - the Toreros are off to their best start since becoming a Division I program in 1979-80.

Isaiah Wright scored 20 points and Tyler Williams went 8 of 8 from the free throw line over the final 4:41 to help San Diego withstand a late charge in a 69-59 win over Colorado on Tuesday night.

The Toreros (8-2) were an 8 1/2-point underdog against Colorado, but built a 16-point lead early in the second half. The Buffaloes (7-3) cut the deficit to five with 5:28 remaining before San Diego sealed the game at the free throw line.

''It's an honor to be on this team and to keep on going with this group,'' Wright said. ''It's a really fun environment to be in.''

There were three Wrights on the floor - Colorado had two with the last name - but none came up bigger than Isaiah Wright. The Buffaloes have seen the 6-foot-2 guard before, when Wright was with Utah before transferring to San Diego. He was 6 of 11 from the floor, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range.

''He's playing with confidence,'' Colorado coach Tad Boyle said of Wright. ''He's a Pac-12-level player, there's no doubt about that.''

Williams finished with 13 points as San Diego led in this game for more than 37 minutes. Another big win for the Toreros, who've also knocked off New Mexico State, San Jose State and Robert Morris.

''I like all of our wins. I want more,'' San Diego coach Lamont Smith said.

George King had 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Colorado, which has dropped three of four since a 6-0 start. Colorado was coming off a 96-69 loss at No. 10 Xavier last weekend.

''We're not as good as we think we are,'' King said. ''I don't think we respected San Diego enough coming into this game. I think it was clear as day, especially in the first half.''