Lockdown lifted at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base after reports of an active shooter

CINCINNATI — Authorities lifted a lockdown at Ohio’s Wright-Patterson Air Force Base early Friday after security officials investigated reports of a shooter on campus.

The lockdown was repeatedly announced over loudspeakers Thursday night at the base just east of Dayton. Stacey Geiger, spokeswoman for the base, said a report of a shooter came in at 9:25 p.m.

Over the next four hours, officials from the 88th Airbase Wing said responders conducted two sweeps of the National Air and Space Intelligence Center, a three-story, 850,000-square-foot headquarters for the center described as the Department of Defense’s primary source for foreign air and space threat analysis.

The lockdown was lifted with the announcement of an all-clear around 1:40 a.m. Base officials haven’t commented on what prompted the report of a shooter or whether any shots were actually fired.

Spokespeople said they would provide more information when it’s available. A media briefing was expected.

The base had said in an earlier tweet as the situation was developing that “All of our military and civilian employees are trained to quickly assess the situation and take appropriate action.”

The base underwent active shooter training in August, according to its website. During that training, the base command center used Giant Voice to notify personnel that the entire installation was under lockdown.

In 2018, an unknown individual called 911 believing an active shooter drill at the Wright-Patterson Medical Center was the real thing, prompting security forces to descend on the hospital building and sweep to clear the hospital.

The National Air and Space Intelligence Center, is the Department of Defense's "primary source for foreign air and space threats," the base's website states. The center reports directly to the deputy chief of staff for Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance, and Cyber Effects Operations.

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is located approximately 11 miles northeast of Dayton, Ohio. As the largest single-site employer in Ohio, it boasts an annual economic impact of $4.2 billion, with a workforce comprised of over 30,000, including military, civilians and contractors.

