Wright leads San Diego to 66-58 victory over Santa Clara

SAN DIEGO (AP) -- Isaiah Wright made 10 of 12 free throws and scored 21, Juwan Gray scored 14 on 5-of-9 shooting and San Diego never trailed in a 66-58 victory over Santa Clara on Thursday night.

Isaiah Pineiro finished with 11 points and seven rebounds, while Olin Carter III scored 10 for the Toreros (14-7, 5-4 West Coast Conference), who ended a two-game skid and won for the second time in six games.

San Diego put the clamps on Santa Clara's high-scoring guard KJ Feagin, holding him to nine points on 3-of-13 shooting. Feagin came into the game averaging 17.8 points per game - third highest in the WCC. The Toreros, who are second in the nation in 3-point defense (26.9 percent), held the Broncos (7-14, 4-5) to 3-of-13 shooting (23 percent) from distance.

Emmanuel Ndumanya paced the Broncos with 15 points, while Josip Vrankic, a freshman, scored 13 with 10 rebounds for his second double-double.

Santa Clara got as close as 39-37 in the second half, but Wright scored five straight to push the lead to seven and the Toreros made 12 of 14 free throws in the final 4 1/2 minutes to hand the Broncos their fourth loss in five games.