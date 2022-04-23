Wright fans 11, Olson drives in 2 as Braves beat Marlins 3-0

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
CHARLES ODUM
·3 min read
  • Atlanta Braves pitcher Kyle Wright works against the Miami Marlins during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
    1/4

    Marlins Braves Baseball

    Atlanta Braves pitcher Kyle Wright works against the Miami Marlins during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Miami Marlins pitcher Trevor Rogers works against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
    2/4

    Marlins Braves Baseball

    Miami Marlins pitcher Trevor Rogers works against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Miami Marlins' Trevor Rogers pitches to Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
    3/4

    Marlins Braves Baseball

    Miami Marlins' Trevor Rogers pitches to Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Miami Marlins' Jorge Soler tips his helmet to fans as he prepares to bat against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta. Soler was the World Series MVP while playing for the Braves in 2021. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
    4/4

    Marlins Braves Baseball

    Miami Marlins' Jorge Soler tips his helmet to fans as he prepares to bat against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta. Soler was the World Series MVP while playing for the Braves in 2021. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Atlanta Braves pitcher Kyle Wright works against the Miami Marlins during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Miami Marlins pitcher Trevor Rogers works against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Miami Marlins' Trevor Rogers pitches to Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Miami Marlins' Jorge Soler tips his helmet to fans as he prepares to bat against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta. Soler was the World Series MVP while playing for the Braves in 2021. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Atlanta Braves
    Atlanta Braves
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Miami Marlins
    Miami Marlins
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Eddie Rosario
    Eddie Rosario
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Matt Olson
    Matt Olson
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

ATLANTA (AP) — Kyle Wright had a career-high 11 strikeouts in six dominant innings, Matt Olson doubled in two runs and the Atlanta Braves beat the Miami Marlins 3-0 on Friday night.

Wright (2-0) allowed four hits with one walk. The right-hander has a 1.06 ERA after three starts. He set a career high in strikeouts for the second straight start, topping nine in five innings at San Diego on April 15.

The Braves led 1-0 before Olson's seventh-inning double down the right field line off Richard Bleier drove in Dansby Swanson and Eddie Rosario. Rosario reached as a pinch-hitter on Brian Anderson's fielding error.

Kenley Jansen pitched the ninth for his fourth save in four chances.

Wright kept Miami hitters off balance by mixing his pitches. Jazz Chisholm fanned on a 96 mph fastball to lead off the game then struck out — again swinging — on curveballs in the third and sixth innings.

Wright struck out the side in the first and fourth innings.

Trevor Rogers (0-3) allowed one unearned run on four hits in five innings. The left-hander regrouped after lasting only 1 2/3 innings, allowing seven runs, in a 10-2 loss to Philadelphia on April 16.

Rogers threw 33 pitches in the first inning and allowed an unearned run following his errant pickoff throw to second base. The ball skipped into center field, allowing Olson to advance to third.

Olson scored when Marcell Ozuna beat out a fielder's choice grounder. Miami unsuccessfully challenged the close play at first base.

Wright retired 11 consecutive batters before hitting Garrett Cooper with a one-out fastball in the sixth. Jorge Soler's soft single to shallow center field moved Cooper to third base. Wright's two-out walk to Jesús Sánchez loaded the bases.

Braves manager Brian Snitker visited the mound but following a discussion decided to leave Wright in the game. Snitker's faith in Wright was rewarded when Avisaíl García ended the inning on a grounder to the mound.

Wright was greeted in the dugout by high-fives from his teammates and a slap on his back from Snitker.

HERO'S WELCOME

The MVP of Atlanta's World Series win over the Houston Astros last season, Soler lifted his helmet in appreciation of a first-inning ovation from fans in his return to Atlanta, then singled up the middle for his first of two hits.

Soler will be presented his World Series ring before Saturday night's game.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: RHP Dylan Floro (right rotator cuff tendinitis) will begin his rehab assignment with Class A Jupiter on Saturday. Manager Don Mattingly said the training staff believes Floro has moved past his injury and is “getting close.” ... RHP Edward Cabrera (biceps) threw 40 pitches in three innings at Jupiter on Thursday.

Braves: With OF Eddie Rosario hitting .081 (3 for 37) and without a hit in seven at-bats against left-handers, Travis Demeritte was given the start in right field against the left-handed Rogers. Snitker said he doesn't expect to hold out Rosario against all left-handers. “When he gets it going, he's going to hit lefties,” Snitker said. ... OF Adam Duvall did not start while attending to a family illness.

UP NEXT

Miami's Eliser Hernandez (1-1, 4.22) will face Atlanta's Ian Anderson (1-1, 6.48) in a matchup of right-handers as the three-game series continues on Saturday night.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Ottawa Redblacks announce that quarterback Devlin (Duck) Hodges has retired

    OTTAWA — Quarterback Devlin (Duck) Hodges has retired, the Ottawa Redblacks announced Friday. The six-foot-one, 210-pound Hodges appeared in four games with Ottawa last season, his first in the CFL. The 26-year-old American completed 16-of-38 passes (42.1 per cent) for 139 yards with an interception and no touchdowns. Hodges also ran nine times for 38 yards (4.2-yard average). Hodges signed a three-year deal with Ottawa last September after remaining on the CFL club's negotiation list for over f

  • At 56, Elizabeth Hurley Looks Incredibly Toned in a String Bikini in New IG Teasing Upcoming Film

    Elizabeth Hurley, 56, shared an Instagram photo lounging in a string bikini and teasing a new movie, which appears to be a sequel to “Father Christmas Is Back.”

  • Kerry Washington poses in string bikini to share important Earth Day message

    Kerry Washington is going green. The Scandal actress posted a few poolside selfies to Instagram, where she was wearing a green string bikini and some gold jewelry with a special meaning. Washington, 45, shared in the post that she was teaming up with sustainable jewelry brand Aurate to share its Earth Day initiative with the Rainforest Alliance.

  • Kaley Cuoco Shut Down 'The Flight Attendant' Season 2 Premiere With Her Bold Outfit

    'The Flight Attendant' season 2 premieres on HBO Max on April 21. 'Big Bang Theory' actress Kaley Cuoco celebrated the new episodes with an epic look on the red carpet.

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • Martin St. Louis pushes forward with rebuilding Canadiens: 'Elite hockey mind'

    Martin St. Louis had a pretty good sense of what he was getting into. The Hall of Fame forward played 16 NHL seasons, won a Stanley Cup, captured major awards, experienced international success, and fought for everything he got on the ice — especially early in his career — during an era where his five-foot-eight frame was viewed as a distinct disadvantage. The fire and self-belief that pushed St. Louis among hockey's greats is something he's now brought to the next chapter of his career as head

  • Senators snap Canucks' six-game win streak with 4-3 shootout victory

    VANCOUVER — The Ottawa Senators knew what a win would mean for the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday — and the visitors were eager to play spoiler. The Canucks came in looking to extend a six-game win streak and better their fragile playoff hopes, but it was the Senators who took two points with a 4-3 shootout win. “We knew it was going to be kind of a playoff style game," said Senators forward Alex Formenton. "They're hungry for those points and they need it so they came out strong and it was a good

  • Quick facts about Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur

    Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur died at age 70. Here is a quick look at the iconic scoring star who led the Canadiens to five Stanley Cup titles: Nicknames: The Flower, Le Démon Blond Drafted: First overall by the Montreal Canadiens in 1971 Stanley Cups won: 5 (1973, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979) Scoring titles won: 3 (1976, 1977, 1978) Hart Trophy awards: 2 (1977, 1978) Career totals: 560 goals and 793 assists for 1,353 points over 1,126 regular-season games in 17 seaso

  • Own The Podium chief says athletes' cries for change are heard

    Maybe the name "Own The Podium" was a problem. Canada has posted some of its biggest medal hauls in Olympic Games over the last dozen years, but how the country has gone about owning the podium is now under the microscope. Established in 2005 after Vancouver and Whistler, B.C., won the bid to host the 2010 Winter Games, Own The Podium's goal was to strategize athletes onto the podium and rank Canada number one among countries in total medals at a home Olympic Games. That label, and the ceaseless

  • Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan

  • Kraken hold on to beat Avalanche 3-2

    SEATTLE (AP) — Kole Lind, Jordan Eberle and Yanni Gourde all scored in the first period and the Seattle Kraken held on to beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 Wednesday night. Philipp Grubauer had 25 saves as Seattle won its third straight. Matty Beniers had an assist to become the first rookie this season to begin his NHL career with a point in each of his first four games. Cale Makar and Artturi Lehkonen scored for the Avalanche, and Pavel Francouz finished with 26 saves. Colorado, assured of havin

  • Pete DeBoer just can't ever get along

    With the Vegas Golden Knights' season hanging on the edge of a cliff, head coach Pete DeBoer has taken aim at Robin Lehner. Justin Cuthbert weighs in on the history repeating itself.

  • Talbot earns shutout as Minnesota Wild blank Montreal Canadiens 2-0

    MONTREAL — Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury has delivered since he was acquired by the Minnesota Wild at the trade deadline. Fellow netminder Cam Talbot has also raised his game since the deal. Talbot made 26 saves for his third shutout of the season in Minnesota’s 2-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night at the Bell Centre. He's pleased that his strong play of late has come as the Wild try to secure home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs. "It means that much more," Talbot

  • Tkachuk scores 40th goal as the Calgary Flames top the Dallas Stars 4-2

    CALGARY — Matthew Tkachuk scored his 40th goal and recorded his 100th point and Chris Tanev notched the game-winner as the Calgary Flames clinched first place in the Pacific Division on Thursday with a 4-2 victory over the Dallas Stars. It's the Flames' eighth division title in franchise history, but just the third in the last 27 years. Noah Hanifin and Andrew Mangiapane, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (48-20-10), which is 8-1-1 in its last 10 games. The Flames now wait to see who fi

  • Cantlay, Schauffele maintain 1-shot lead in Zurich Classic

    AVONDALE, La (AP) — Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele shot a 4-under 68 in alternate-shot play Friday at windswept TPC of Louisiana to maintain a one-stroke lead in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup partners opened with a tournament-record 59 on Thursday in best-ball play. They were at an event-record 17 under, with only one bogey through 36 holes. The teams of David Lipsky-Aaron Rai and Doc Redman-Sam Ryder were second after 67s. All four of those players a

  • Tkachuk scores 40th goal as the Calgary Flames top the Dallas Stars 4-2

    CALGARY — Matthew Tkachuk's milestone night on Thursday came in a division-clinching win. He scored his 40th goal and recorded his 100th point and Chris Tanev notched the game-winner as the Calgary Flames locked up first place in the Pacific Division with a 4-2 victory over the Dallas Stars. Calgary scored first for the NHL-leading 50th time, breaking a scoreless tie midway through the second period. With the Flames on the power play, Tkachuk took a pass from Johnny Gaudreau and stuffed the puck

  • Raptors, Joel Embiid discuss foul discrepancy in playoff series

    Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby & Pascal Siakam discuss trying to keep the 76ers off the free-throw line while Joel Embiid reveals what he talked to Nick Nurse about late in the game.

  • 5-time Grand Slam champ Maria Sharapova says she is pregnant

    Maria Sharapova says she is pregnant. The five-time Grand Slam tennis champion, who retired from the sport in February 2020, delivered the news via a social media post on Tuesday — her 35th birthday. “Precious beginnings!!!” Sharapova wrote, adding: “Eating birthday cake for two has always been my specialty.” She announced her engagement to Alexander Gilkes in December 2020. ___ More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Amanda Kessel joins Pittsburgh Penguins' executive management program

    U.S. women’s hockey star Amanda Kessel is joining the Pittsburgh Penguins for an executive management program that could put her on track to work full time in an NHL front office. Kessel is the first participant in the new program the team unveiled Wednesday. She follows the lead of retired U.S. star and Hockey Hall of Famer Cammi Granato and other women in NHL management roles. Kessel said she was excited to learn on the job with the Penguins, where she’ll work alongside team executives in hock

  • Key adjustments for Raptors in Game 3 vs. 76ers

    Amit Mann and Jackson Frank discuss adjustments the Toronto Raptors could make ahead of a crucial Game 3 vs. the Philadelphia 76ers. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.