Wright expected to start for the Braves against Marlins

Atlanta Braves (11-9, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (8-4, first in the NL East)

Miami; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kyle Wright (0-2, 6.75 ERA, 2.08 WHIP, 11 strikeouts) Marlins: Pablo Lopez (1-1, 1.80 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

LINE: Marlins favoured by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves square off against the Miami Marlins on Friday.

The Marlins went 24-52 in division play in 2019. Miami averaged 8.2 hits per game last season while batting .241 as a team.

The Braves finished 46-30 against NL East Division opponents in 2019. Atlanta averaged 8.8 hits per game last year and totalled 249 home runs as a team.

The teams meet for the first time this year.

INJURIES: Marlins: Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Mike Morin: (elbow), Richard Bleier: (left tricep), Jorge Alfaro: (undisclosed).

Braves: Jacob Webb: (shoulder), Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Will Smith: (neck), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Chris Martin: (esophagus), Cole Hamels: (left arm), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (wrist), Ozzie Albies: (right wrist), Matt Adams: (left hamstring).

