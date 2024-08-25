Wrexham's Mullin set for 'tough' week after return

[Getty Images]

Phil Parkinson says Paul Mullin will undergo a "tough week" in training after making his return from injury in Wrexham's 3-0 win over Reading.

Mullin missed his side's opening three matches of the 2024-25 season due to a back injury.

But he featured as a second-half substitute as goals from Ollie Palmer, Elliot Lee and Andy Cannon earned Parkinson's side victory against the Royals.

And boss Parkinson says striker Mullin will be put through his paces in training ahead of Wrexham's trip to Peterborough United as he bids to return to full fitness.

"It was important to get Paul a little bit of game time," said Parkinson.

"It was never going to be more than that because he knows he's got work to do.

"It gives us another week with Mulls to really have a tough week with him on the training ground and see if he can go that step closer to being involved again next week."