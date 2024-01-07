Wrexham's Elliot Lee hits back at Shrewsbury's Tom Flanagan after FA Cup win

Elliot Lee (right) was a part of Wrexham's National League title-winning side last season

Wrexham's Elliot Lee took aim at Shrewsbury Town's Tom Flanagan after the League Two side's FA Cup third-round win over their League One rivals.

League Two promotion chasers Wrexham won 1-0 at the Croud Meadow on Sunday.

That followed pre-match comments by Shrews defender Flanagan, who had said Wrexham were "semi-professional players last season" as they won promotion from the National League.

"We knew as a team the importance of the game," Lee told S4C's Sgorio.

"They're a big physical team and, being a local rivalry, it was always going to be a great game and I thought the boys were outstanding.

"It was a great performance and I'd like to dedicate that to one of their players, Tom Flanagan, who said that we were full of semi-pro players last year.

"So that one's for you, mate!"

Flanagan's comments contributed to a fiery atmosphere as tempers flared on the pitch and fans taunted each other in the stands.

Wrexham secured victory thanks to Tom O'Connor's deflected strike in the second half.

Phil Parkinson's side can now look forward to playing in the fourth round of the FA Cup for the second successive season.

"It's so important to us and the gaffer drives that into us every day, how important the cup is and the history the club has in it," said Lee.

"We want to go out there and do the best we can for the fans. The following out there today [Sunday] was incredible.

"For them to come here and have the bragging rights it means a lot, so we are delighted to be in the next round and in the draw.

"We're hoping for a great draw and another great result."