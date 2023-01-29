Wrexham vs Sheffield United LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture

(Action Images via Reuters)

Follow live coverage as Wrexham take on Sheffield United in the FA Cup today.

National League leaders Wrexham, the lowest-ranked club left in the competition, were looking for another giant-killing at home to Championship high-flyers Sheffield United.

Watched by Hollywood star and co-owner Ryan Reynolds, the hosts made three changes from the team which knocked out another second-tier side - Coventry - in the previous round with Aaron Hayden, Anthony Forde and Ollie Palmer coming in.

The Blades, second in the Championship, made six changes from the victory over Hull just over a week ago, with Adam Davies replacing Wes Foderingham in goal and Chris Basham, Oli McBurnie, Ben Osborn and James McAtee all brought in.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Wrexham vs Sheffield United LIVE: FA Cup updates

50’ - GOAL! Jones off the bench to equalise for hosts (WRE 1-1 SHU)

2’ - GOAL! McBurnie heads home from a corner (WRE 0-1 SHU)

Ryan Reynolds - Hollywood owner of Wrexham - is in attendance

Wrexham XI: Howard, Forde, Hayden, Tozer, Tunnicliffe, McFadzean, Lee, Young, O’Connor, Mullin, Palmer

Sheff Utd XI: Davies, Ahmedhodzic, Egan, Basham, Bogle, McAtee, Norwood, Doyle, Osborn, Jebbison, McBurnie

Wrexham FC 1 - 1 Sheffield United FC

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

17:56 , admin

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

17:56 , admin

Substitution, Sheffield United. Billy Sharp replaces Oliver McBurnie.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

17:54 , admin

Luke Young (Wrexham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Story continues

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

17:53 , admin

Foul by Luke Young (Wrexham).

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

17:51 , admin

Attempt missed. Elliot Lee (Wrexham) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

17:48 , admin

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

17:48 , admin

Goal! Wrexham 1, Sheffield United 1. James Jones (Wrexham) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

17:51 , admin

Attempt blocked. Max Cleworth (Wrexham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

17:50 , admin

Attempt saved. Paul Mullin (Wrexham) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

17:47 , admin

Attempt saved. Luke Young (Wrexham) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

17:45 , admin

Callum McFadzean (Wrexham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

17:45 , admin

Foul by Anel Ahmedhodzic (Sheffield United).

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

17:45 , admin

A half-time change for United. 🔁 pic.twitter.com/ndjLRErkHw — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) January 29, 2023

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

17:44 , admin

Foul by Chris Basham (Sheffield United).

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

17:43 , admin

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

17:43 , admin

Second Half begins Wrexham 0, Sheffield United 1.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

17:43 , admin

Substitution, Sheffield United. Max Lowe replaces James McAtee.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

17:39 , admin

Oli McBurnie’s first half goal! 💪pic.twitter.com/q12A5whNSl — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) January 29, 2023

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

17:26 , admin

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

17:26 , admin

First Half ends, Wrexham 0, Sheffield United 1.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

17:27 , admin

Attempt blocked. Paul Mullin (Wrexham) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

17:26 , admin

John Egan (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

17:26 , admin

Foul by John Egan (Sheffield United).

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

17:24 , admin

Attempt saved. Paul Mullin (Wrexham) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Mark Howard.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

17:23 , admin

Attempt saved. Chris Basham (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Oliver McBurnie with a headed pass.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

17:21 , admin

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Max Cleworth.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

17:21 , admin

Chris Basham (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

17:19 , admin

Attempt blocked. Elliot Lee (Wrexham) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

17:19 , admin

45' Seven minutes added at the end of the first half.



🔴 #WAFC 0-1 #SUFC ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/BhUqht13g8 — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) January 29, 2023

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

17:18 , admin

Foul by Jayden Bogle (Sheffield United).

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

17:15 , admin

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by James Jones.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

17:15 , admin

Chris Basham (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

17:15 , admin

Attempt blocked. Ollie Palmer (Wrexham) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Callum McFadzean with a headed pass.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

17:12 , admin

Foul by Tommy Doyle (Sheffield United).

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

17:10 , admin

Attempt saved. Paul Mullin (Wrexham) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ollie Palmer.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

17:08 , admin

Attempt missed. Luke Young (Wrexham) right footed shot from outside the box.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

17:05 , admin

Attempt missed. Paul Mullin (Wrexham) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Callum McFadzean.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

17:05 , admin

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

17:09 , admin

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

17:05 , admin

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

17:03 , admin

Delay in match because of an injury Jayden Bogle (Sheffield United).

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

17:02 , admin

Away shirt with home socks & shorts! 😮‍💨



Kit looking 🔥 pic.twitter.com/mcYq6kLVtx — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) January 29, 2023

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

17:01 , admin

Jayden Bogle (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

17:00 , admin

28' Approaching the half hour mark at The Racecourse Ground.



Jebbison has gone closest to a second, but his low effort is pushed around the post from Howard.



🔴 #WAFC 0-1 #SUFC ⚪️ — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) January 29, 2023

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

16:59 , admin

Foul by Jayden Bogle (Sheffield United).

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

16:59 , admin

Attempt blocked. Paul Mullin (Wrexham) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

16:58 , admin

Offside, Sheffield United. Anel Ahmedhodzic tries a through ball, but Jayden Bogle is caught offside.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

16:56 , admin

Attempt saved. Tommy Doyle (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Oliver Norwood.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

16:55 , admin

Corner, Wrexham. Conceded by Ben Osborn.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

16:54 , admin

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Mark Howard.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

16:54 , admin

Attempt saved. Daniel Jebbison (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Oliver McBurnie.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

16:53 , admin

Corner, Wrexham. Conceded by John Egan.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

16:50 , admin

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Max Cleworth.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

16:50 , admin

Attempt blocked. James McAtee (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Oliver McBurnie.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

16:47 , admin

Attempt missed. Max Cleworth (Wrexham) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Luke Young with a cross following a set piece situation.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

16:46 , admin

Thomas O'Connor (Wrexham) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

16:46 , admin

Jayden Bogle (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

16:45 , admin

Oli McBurnie back from injury, Oli McBurnie back on the scoresheet! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/R1p2u8O4an — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) January 29, 2023

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

16:48 , admin

Attempt missed. Thomas O'Connor (Wrexham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

16:43 , admin

Substitution, Wrexham. James Jones replaces Aaron Hayden.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

16:42 , admin

Powered home at the front post! ⚡️



Our Number Nine doing what he does best. The early opener. 💪 pic.twitter.com/CipYKjccUa — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) January 29, 2023

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

16:46 , admin

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

16:43 , admin

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

16:43 , admin

Delay in match because of an injury Aaron Hayden (Wrexham).

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

16:43 , admin

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

16:39 , admin

Delay in match because of an injury Aaron Hayden (Wrexham).

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

16:39 , admin

Substitution, Wrexham. Max Cleworth replaces Jordan Tunnicliffe because of an injury.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

16:37 , admin

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

16:40 , admin

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

16:35 , admin

Delay in match because of an injury James McAtee (Sheffield United).

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

16:35 , admin

Delay in match because of an injury Jordan Tunnicliffe (Wrexham).

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

16:34 , admin

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

16:34 , admin

Goal! Wrexham 0, Sheffield United 1. Oliver McBurnie (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tommy Doyle with a cross following a corner.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

16:33 , admin

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

16:33 , admin

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Luke Young.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

16:32 , admin

The lads are out, come on Bladesmen! 🔴⚔️ pic.twitter.com/iqseXtkQXT — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) January 29, 2023

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

16:32 , admin

First Half begins.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

16:32 , admin

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

16:16 , admin

Away kit for United in Wales. 🔥



25% off the 22/23 @ErreaOfficial away shirt, offer ends midnight on Monday.#SUFC 🔴 — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) January 29, 2023

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

16:12 , admin

Daniel Jebbison ready for his second FA Cup start in a row! 👋pic.twitter.com/RkrMfTNpGY — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) January 29, 2023

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

16:04 , admin

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

16:03 , admin

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

16:00 , admin

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

16:00 , admin

Our Number 9. 9️⃣



A first start since early November for Oli McBurnie. Good to have you back! ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/Z25A4SgcRN — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) January 29, 2023

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

16:00 , admin

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

15:30 , admin

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

16:00 , admin

Five changes for United. 👊



Adam Davies starts in goal, whilst Oli McBurnie partners Daniel Jebbison in attack. Chris Basham, Ben Osborn and James McAtee are also all recalled.@EmiratesFACup || #SUFC 🔴 pic.twitter.com/KWR5ROAgOp — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) January 29, 2023

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

16:00 , admin

The boys are here! 👋📍



Almost time for team news. 👀 pic.twitter.com/ojDeVR4jTh — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) January 29, 2023

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

16:00 , admin

Macca ready for FA Cup action! 🌟 pic.twitter.com/XW1zrGwC06 — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) January 29, 2023

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

16:00 , admin

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

16:00 , admin

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

16:00 , admin

The Bladesmen have arrived! ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/DnAYEWWKok — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) January 29, 2023

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

16:00 , admin

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

16:00 , admin

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

16:00 , admin