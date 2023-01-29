Wrexham vs Sheffield United LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Sports Staff
·12 min read
(Action Images via Reuters)
(Action Images via Reuters)

Follow live coverage as Wrexham take on Sheffield United in the FA Cup today.

National League leaders Wrexham, the lowest-ranked club left in the competition, were looking for another giant-killing at home to Championship high-flyers Sheffield United.

Watched by Hollywood star and co-owner Ryan Reynolds, the hosts made three changes from the team which knocked out another second-tier side - Coventry - in the previous round with Aaron Hayden, Anthony Forde and Ollie Palmer coming in.

The Blades, second in the Championship, made six changes from the victory over Hull just over a week ago, with Adam Davies replacing Wes Foderingham in goal and Chris Basham, Oli McBurnie, Ben Osborn and James McAtee all brought in.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Wrexham vs Sheffield United LIVE: FA Cup updates

  • 50’ - GOAL! Jones off the bench to equalise for hosts (WRE 1-1 SHU)

  • 2’ - GOAL! McBurnie heads home from a corner (WRE 0-1 SHU)

  • Ryan Reynolds - Hollywood owner of Wrexham - is in attendance

  • Wrexham XI: Howard, Forde, Hayden, Tozer, Tunnicliffe, McFadzean, Lee, Young, O’Connor, Mullin, Palmer

  • Sheff Utd XI: Davies, Ahmedhodzic, Egan, Basham, Bogle, McAtee, Norwood, Doyle, Osborn, Jebbison, McBurnie

Wrexham FC 1 - 1 Sheffield United FC

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

17:56 , admin

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

17:56 , admin

Substitution, Sheffield United. Billy Sharp replaces Oliver McBurnie.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

17:54 , admin

Luke Young (Wrexham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

17:53 , admin

Foul by Luke Young (Wrexham).

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

17:51 , admin

Attempt missed. Elliot Lee (Wrexham) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

17:48 , admin

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

17:48 , admin

Goal! Wrexham 1, Sheffield United 1. James Jones (Wrexham) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

17:51 , admin

Attempt blocked. Max Cleworth (Wrexham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

17:50 , admin

Attempt saved. Paul Mullin (Wrexham) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

17:47 , admin

Attempt saved. Luke Young (Wrexham) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

17:45 , admin

Callum McFadzean (Wrexham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

17:45 , admin

Foul by Anel Ahmedhodzic (Sheffield United).

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

17:45 , admin

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

17:44 , admin

Foul by Chris Basham (Sheffield United).

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

17:43 , admin

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

17:43 , admin

Second Half begins Wrexham 0, Sheffield United 1.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

17:43 , admin

Substitution, Sheffield United. Max Lowe replaces James McAtee.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

17:39 , admin

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

17:26 , admin

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

17:26 , admin

First Half ends, Wrexham 0, Sheffield United 1.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

17:27 , admin

Attempt blocked. Paul Mullin (Wrexham) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

17:26 , admin

John Egan (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

17:26 , admin

Foul by John Egan (Sheffield United).

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

17:24 , admin

Attempt saved. Paul Mullin (Wrexham) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Mark Howard.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

17:23 , admin

Attempt saved. Chris Basham (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Oliver McBurnie with a headed pass.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

17:21 , admin

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Max Cleworth.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

17:21 , admin

Chris Basham (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

17:19 , admin

Attempt blocked. Elliot Lee (Wrexham) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

17:19 , admin

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

17:18 , admin

Foul by Jayden Bogle (Sheffield United).

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

17:15 , admin

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by James Jones.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

17:15 , admin

Chris Basham (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

17:15 , admin

Attempt blocked. Ollie Palmer (Wrexham) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Callum McFadzean with a headed pass.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

17:12 , admin

Foul by Tommy Doyle (Sheffield United).

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

17:10 , admin

Attempt saved. Paul Mullin (Wrexham) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ollie Palmer.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

17:08 , admin

Attempt missed. Luke Young (Wrexham) right footed shot from outside the box.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

17:05 , admin

Attempt missed. Paul Mullin (Wrexham) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Callum McFadzean.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

17:05 , admin

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

17:09 , admin

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

17:05 , admin

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

17:03 , admin

Delay in match because of an injury Jayden Bogle (Sheffield United).

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

17:02 , admin

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

17:01 , admin

Jayden Bogle (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

17:00 , admin

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

16:59 , admin

Foul by Jayden Bogle (Sheffield United).

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

16:59 , admin

Attempt blocked. Paul Mullin (Wrexham) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

16:58 , admin

Offside, Sheffield United. Anel Ahmedhodzic tries a through ball, but Jayden Bogle is caught offside.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

16:56 , admin

Attempt saved. Tommy Doyle (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Oliver Norwood.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

16:55 , admin

Corner, Wrexham. Conceded by Ben Osborn.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

16:54 , admin

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Mark Howard.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

16:54 , admin

Attempt saved. Daniel Jebbison (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Oliver McBurnie.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

16:53 , admin

Corner, Wrexham. Conceded by John Egan.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

16:50 , admin

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Max Cleworth.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

16:50 , admin

Attempt blocked. James McAtee (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Oliver McBurnie.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

16:47 , admin

Attempt missed. Max Cleworth (Wrexham) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Luke Young with a cross following a set piece situation.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

16:46 , admin

Thomas O'Connor (Wrexham) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

16:46 , admin

Jayden Bogle (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

16:45 , admin

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

16:48 , admin

Attempt missed. Thomas O'Connor (Wrexham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

16:43 , admin

Substitution, Wrexham. James Jones replaces Aaron Hayden.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

16:42 , admin

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

16:46 , admin

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

16:43 , admin

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

16:43 , admin

Delay in match because of an injury Aaron Hayden (Wrexham).

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

16:43 , admin

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

16:39 , admin

Delay in match because of an injury Aaron Hayden (Wrexham).

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

16:39 , admin

Substitution, Wrexham. Max Cleworth replaces Jordan Tunnicliffe because of an injury.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

16:37 , admin

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

16:40 , admin

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

16:35 , admin

Delay in match because of an injury James McAtee (Sheffield United).

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

16:35 , admin

Delay in match because of an injury Jordan Tunnicliffe (Wrexham).

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

16:34 , admin

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

16:34 , admin

Goal! Wrexham 0, Sheffield United 1. Oliver McBurnie (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tommy Doyle with a cross following a corner.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

16:33 , admin

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

16:33 , admin

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Luke Young.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

16:32 , admin

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

16:32 , admin

First Half begins.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

16:32 , admin

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

16:16 , admin

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

16:12 , admin

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

16:04 , admin

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

16:03 , admin

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

16:00 , admin

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

16:00 , admin

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

16:00 , admin

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

15:30 , admin

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

16:00 , admin

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

16:00 , admin

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

16:00 , admin

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

16:00 , admin

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

16:00 , admin

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

16:00 , admin

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

16:00 , admin

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

16:00 , admin

Wrexham vs Sheffield United

16:00 , admin

Latest Stories

  • Canada's Cyle Larin has dream debut in Spain, scores winner for Real Valladolid

    VALLADOLID, Spain — Canadian forward Cyle Larin had a dream debut for Spain's Real Valladolid CF on Sunday, scoring off the bench in the 90th minute for a 1-0 victory over Valencia CF. Larin acrobatically knocked in a cross from Venezuelan Darwin Machis to beat Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili at the far post before 19,657 fans at Valladolid's Estadio Municipal Jose Zorrilla. The victory moved Valladolid (6-11-2) out of the relegation zone into 16th place in Spain's 20-team top tier. Val

  • Jennifer Lopez says she almost fell off a cliff while filming 'Shotgun Wedding' and Josh Duhamel had to save her

    Stars like Jennifer Coolidge and Cheech Marin star alongside Lopez in "Shotgun Wedding," which is available to stream now on Amazon Prime.

  • Harry Styles suffers wardrobe malfunction during concert

    This is the hilarious moment Harry Styles ripped a huge hole in the crotch of his trousers onstage in front of Jennifer Aniston.Video footage from the concert shows the 28-year-old singer lunging mid-song ... when the crotch of his trousers rips open. Source: SWNS

  • Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE: Bundesliga latest score, goals and updates from fixture

    Follow all the action from BayArena

  • Australian Open 2023: Novak Djokovic beats Stefanos Tsitsipas to win 22nd Grand Slam title, tying Rafael Nadal

    It took an extra year, but Novak Djokovic is exactly where he intended to be: at the top. He defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5) to win the 2023 Australian Open, his record-tying 22nd Grand Slam victory.

  • Stoke City vs Stevenage LIVE: FA Cup result, final score and reaction

    Follow all the action from bet365 Stadium

  • Kraken finally topple Canucks with convincing 6-1 victory

    SEATTLE (AP) — Oliver Bjorkstrand wasn't around for the struggles the Seattle Kraken endured during their disappointing inaugural season, but he understood the significance of their 6-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night. Led by Bjorkstrand's first multigoal game of the season, the Kraken earned the first win in franchise history over their Pacific Northwest rivals and topped their win and points totals from last season — all before the NHL All-Star break. “Different team and

  • Precious Achiuwa is showing he's improved his court awareness

    Amit Mann and Asad Alvi discuss what Precious Achiuwa has shown since he's returned from injury and the improvements he's made in his court awareness. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Mitch Marner scores in OT, Maple Leafs battle back to down Rangers 3-2

    TORONTO — The Maple Leafs knew they needed to get to the blue paint and make life miserable for the reigning Vezina Trophy winner backstopping a well-drilled opponent. After finally getting on level terms to force overtime off a hard-nosed sequence, Mitch Marner did the same — this time in spectacular fashion. The winger scored 19 seconds into the extra period on a terrific individual effort as Toronto battled back from a goal down late in regulation to defeat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Wednesd

  • Gaudreau secures shootout win as Wild beat Buffalo 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mats Zuccarello, Kirill Kaprizov and Freddy Gaudreau scored in the shootout, lifting the Minnesota Wild past the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Saturday night. Joel Eriksson Ek and Jared Spurgeon had goals in regulation for Minnesota, which headed into its All-Star break with two wins in a row. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 29 shots for the Wild, including a sprawling save to thwart Tage Thompson on a wraparound try with about eight minutes left in regulation. He also made a pair of st

  • Paul beats Shelton in all-US quarterfinal at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tommy Paul reached his first Grand Slam semifinal and ended the surprising run of Ben Shelton by winning their all-American matchup at the Australian Open 7-6 (6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 on Wednesday. Paul, a 25-year-old from New Jersey, is the first man from his country to make it to the final four at Melbourne Park since Andy Roddick in 2009. Roddick was also the last man from the U.S. to win a Grand Slam singles championship, at the U.S. Open 20 years ago. The 35th-ranked P

  • 3 forwards Maple Leafs should target at NHL trade deadline

    The Maple Leafs don't have much cap space, but they still have options to improve their roster by the NHL trade deadline.

  • Garland scores 26 as Cavaliers race past Rockets 113-95

    HOUSTON (AP) — Darius Garland scored 26 points and Evan Mobley added 21 as the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the short-handed Houston Rockets 113-95 Thursday night despite missing Donovan Mitchell. Garland, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft who turned 23 on Thursday, also had nine assists and four rebounds for the Cavs. The Cavaliers led by 26 at halftime after scoring 74 points in the first two periods. The Rockets cut it to 22 on a basket by rookie Jabari Smith Jr. with 9 1/2 minutes left

  • Wennberg scores against former team, Kraken top Blue Jackets

    SEATTLE (AP) — Alex Wennberg scored midway through the second period against his former team to help the Seattle Kraken beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1 on Saturday night. Wennberg, who was drafted by the Blue Jackets in the first round in 2013, had his 10th goal of the season in his 600th career game. “Every now and then you pinch yourself in the arm and realize you’ve been in this league for a while,” Wennberg said. “So, it’s amazing. I just try to take in every moment of it.” Morgan Geekie

  • How the Raptors stifled Domantas Sabonis in win over Kings

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops", C.J. Miles and Amit Mann discuss the schemes and strategy behind the Raptors limiting Kings center Domantas Sabonis to 9 points while forcing a career-high 9 turnovers. Full episode is on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • Mitch Marner scores in OT, Maple Leafs battle back to down Rangers 3-2

    TORONTO — The Maple Leafs knew they needed to get to the blue paint and make life miserable for the reigning Vezina Trophy winner backstopping a well-drilled opponent. After finally getting on level terms to force overtime off a hard-nosed sequence, Mitch Marner did the same — this time in spectacular fashion. The winger scored 19 seconds into the extra period on a terrific individual effort as Toronto battled back from a goal down late in regulation to defeat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Wednesd

  • Scoring from midrange remains crucial for Pascal Siakam

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops", C.J. Miles and Amit Mann explain why Pascal Siakam's scoring outside the paint is pivotal if he wants to be a consistently elite scorer. Full episode is on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • Prince George curlers win B.C. blind championships, set to compete at Western finals

    Terry Pipkey's vision has been deteriorating for three decades, and now he can barely recognize the face of the person standing in front of him. But the longtime Prince George resident is part of a local curling club that won the B.C. Blind Curling Championship held in the Central B.C. city in early January. Pipkey says he has no central vision, so he has to leverage his peripheral vision to win the game. "Blind curling is quite similar to just regular curling — it's just that because of our vis

  • Timberwolves spoil Ingram's return, top Pelicans 111-102

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 37 points, Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 12 rebounds in his return from a groin injury, and the Minnesota Timberwolves spoiled Brandon Ingram's return from a two-month absence with a 111-102 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night. D'Angelo Russell scored 19 points for the Timberwolves, who've won three of four. Jaden McDaniels closed out a 10-point night with a pull-up jumper and a 3-pointer in the final minutes to thwart New Orleans' c

  • McVay, LA Rams hire former Jets OC Mike LaFleur

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams hired former New York Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur on Friday to join Sean McVay's quest to fix one of the least productive offenses in the league. LaFleur spent the past two years with the Jets in his first stint as an NFL offensive coordinator, but New York struggled statistically in both years while missing the playoffs twice. He parted ways with the Jets (7-10) three days after the regular season ended. LaFleur will follow in the footsteps of