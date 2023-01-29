Wrexham vs Sheffield United, FA Cup live: score and latest updates - Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

04:36 PM

4 min: Wrexham 0 Sheffield United 1

Things drift from bad to worse for Wrexham after Tunnicliffe stays down, injured in the fracas after tumbling one of the sponsorship boards behind goal. He's helped the sidelines by the medics, and a substitute is readied.

On comes Cleworth, delaying a Sheffield throw.

04:34 PM

GOAL!!! Wrexham 0 Sheffield United 1

A heavy deflection off Young yields an early corner for Sheffield, which Doyle steps up to take. The players dance around one-another before Doyle strikes the ball, curving outwards perfectly for McBurnie to bullet in and head the ball past Howard, who has no chance!

A lead in the first two minutes... a nightmare start for the home side.

04:31 PM

Kick-off

Sheffield United have the first touch, and we're off to the races in North Wales.

04:29 PM

Predictions?

16 home wins on the bounce is certainly not a record to be sniffed at, and a barnstorming win against Coventry will have confidence at an all-time high, but Sheffield will have to put several feet wrong not to walk away with a fifth-round spot.

The players steam out of the tunnel – we'll be underway in moments.

04:22 PM

Atmosphere building at a sold-out Racecourse Ground

04:19 PM

Paul Heckingbottom speaks to Match of the Day

Certainly it's a tough game but I think the occasion has a different feel to it – a big one for the round. We're going to embrace that feeling and come away with a good result.

On the five changes made to the starting XI:

Obviously we've made changes but that's not taking anything away from this competition It's good for us to rotate the squad [and we've been doing it in the league]. I don''t want anyone to think we're taking this game lightly.

04:14 PM

Ryan Reynolds speaks to Match of the Day

It is, genuinely speaking, the greatest experience of my life, my own children and family notwithstanding. This adventure has been unlike anything else [and] this project is going to be multi-decades. We wanted to get involved in this particular hellacious sport – part plague, part obsession and part true passion [but] everything about it spoke to us: the history, the emotion, the story. This club, when we arrived, was already perfect it just needed a little bit of help.

On support, home and away:

I love getting here early because I get to meet some of the locals and the supporters that have been coming here for decades and decades. We sold 24,000 jerseys and so many of them went to Canada, you can't get them anymore – I can't get one!

On the ten-year plan:

The plan is now and has always been Premier League. If it's theoretically possible to do – why wouldn't we [try]. We want to go all the way and we believe we can do this.

04:05 PM

Team news in full

Wrexham: Mark Howard (GK), Anthony Forde, Aaron Harden, Ben Tozer, Jordan Tunnicliffe, Callum McFadzean, Elliot Lee, Luke Young (c), Thomas O'Connor, Paul Mullin, Ollie Palmer

Substitutes: Lainton, Lennon, Cleworth, Hall-Johnson, Cannon, Jones, Bickerstaff, McAlinden, Dalby

Sheffield United: Adam Davies (GK), Anel Ahmedhodzic, John Egan (c), Chris Basham, Jayden Bogle, James McAtee, Oliver Norwood, Tommy Doyle, Ben Osborn, Daniel Jebbison, Oliver McBurnie

Substitutes: Foderingham, Sachdev, Robinson, Chieck Coulibaly, Lowe, Ndiaye, Sharp, Marsh

03:51 PM

'Hollywood came to Wrexham – and now I can't get a ticket'

Dave, for instance, has been a Wrexham fan since his dad took him along as a 10-year-old to see Mickey Thomas score a wonder goal to beat the then league champions Arsenal in the Cup in 1992. And he says he has never, across his long experience of watching his hometown club, experienced demand like it. “Four years ago I went to Havant and Waterlooville, away. There were 74 of us from Wrexham. No problem getting tickets then. Now? Crazy.” He has a point. When tickets went on sale to club members for the game, they sold out in 25 minutes.

Jim White investigates the Wrexham phenomenon, nearly two years after their takeover. Read more here.

03:48 PM

Ryan Reynolds is in the building

03:39 PM

Team news

03:36 PM

Wrexham prepare to do battle with another Championship big beast

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport's live coverage of the FA Cup fourth-round tie between Wrexham and Sheffield United, kicking off at the Racecourse Ground at 4.30pm.

The twin lores of a Hollywood fairytale and the magic of the FA Cup collide as Wrexham prepare to face an opponent 70 places and three leagues above them, hot on the heels of their third-round, seven-goal thriller against Coventry which put today's fixture in the diary. Sheffield United are the highest-placed opposition that Wrexham have faced since the takeover of the club by Hollywood fixtures Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in early 2021, which has transformed the National League club's prospects and in the words of Telegraph Sport's Jim White, made Wrexham 'fashionable'.

But manager Phil Parkinson will not be crossing his fingers and waiting for the most film-friendly narrative to unravel, but instead be looking to field a team 'prepared to ruffle a few feathers all over the pitch'.

"We're looking to give Sheffield United as many problems as we can while respecting what they're all about as a team.

"But we're certainly not going into the game to sit off them and give them an easy afternoon.

"We'll set ourselves up to make it as difficult as possible for Sheffield United."

Narrowly missing out on promotion at the end of last season, Wrexham go into today's match three points clear at the top of the National League, and Parkinson sees an vigourous cup run as a 'bonus'.

"[It's] a welcome distraction from the league and a mental break from that. We go in with absolutely nothing to lose. We just want to represent ourselves well on the day. It's going to be an absolutely cracking atmosphere."

Sheffield United too have an eye on promotion, sitting five points behind first-place Burnley in the Championship, and are enjoying a fine run of form that has seen them without a loss in all competitions since November 8.

We should be in for a whip-cracking afternoon; stay tuned for team news, build-up, and interviews ahead of kick-off in just under an hour.