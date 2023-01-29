Wrexham vs Sheffield United, FA Cup live: score and latest updates

Tamara Prenn
·6 min read
Wrexham vs Sheffield United, FA Cup live: score and latest updates - Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Wrexham vs Sheffield United, FA Cup live: score and latest updates - Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

04:36 PM

4 min: Wrexham 0 Sheffield United 1

Things drift from bad to worse for Wrexham after Tunnicliffe stays down, injured in the fracas after tumbling one of the sponsorship boards behind goal. He's helped the sidelines by the medics, and a substitute is readied.

On comes Cleworth, delaying a Sheffield throw.

04:34 PM

GOAL!!! Wrexham 0 Sheffield United 1

A heavy deflection off Young yields an early corner for Sheffield, which Doyle steps up to take. The players dance around one-another before Doyle strikes the ball, curving outwards perfectly for McBurnie to bullet in and head the ball past Howard, who has no chance!

A lead in the first two minutes... a nightmare start for the home side.

04:31 PM

Kick-off

Sheffield United have the first touch, and we're off to the races in North Wales.

04:29 PM

Predictions?

16 home wins on the bounce is certainly not a record to be sniffed at, and a barnstorming win against Coventry will have confidence at an all-time high, but Sheffield will have to put several feet wrong not to walk away with a fifth-round spot.

The players steam out of the tunnel – we'll be underway in moments.

04:22 PM

Atmosphere building at a sold-out Racecourse Ground

wrexham - AFP/Oli Scarff
wrexham - AFP/Oli Scarff
wrexham - PA/Peter Byrne
wrexham - PA/Peter Byrne
reynolds - Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
reynolds - Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

04:19 PM

Paul Heckingbottom speaks to Match of the Day

Certainly it's a tough game but I think the occasion has a different feel to it – a big one for the round.

We're going to embrace that feeling and come away with a good result.

On the five changes made to the starting XI:

Obviously we've made changes but that's not taking anything away from this competition

It's good for us to rotate the squad [and we've been doing it in the league].

I don''t want anyone to think we're taking this game lightly.

04:14 PM

Ryan Reynolds speaks to Match of the Day

It is, genuinely speaking, the greatest experience of my life, my own children and family notwithstanding.

This adventure has been unlike anything else [and] this project is going to be multi-decades.

We wanted to get involved in this particular hellacious sport – part plague, part obsession and part true passion [but] everything about it spoke to us: the history, the emotion, the story.

This club, when we arrived, was already perfect it just needed a little bit of help.

On support, home and away:

I love getting here early because I get to meet some of the locals and the supporters that have been coming here for decades and decades.

We sold 24,000 jerseys and so many of them went to Canada, you can't get them anymore – I can't get one!

On the ten-year plan:

The plan is now and has always been Premier League. If it's theoretically possible to do – why wouldn't we [try].

We want to go all the way and we believe we can do this.

04:05 PM

Team news in full

Wrexham: Mark Howard (GK), Anthony Forde, Aaron Harden, Ben Tozer, Jordan Tunnicliffe, Callum McFadzean, Elliot Lee, Luke Young (c), Thomas O'Connor, Paul Mullin, Ollie Palmer

Substitutes: Lainton, Lennon, Cleworth, Hall-Johnson, Cannon, Jones, Bickerstaff, McAlinden, Dalby

Sheffield United: Adam Davies (GK), Anel Ahmedhodzic, John Egan (c), Chris Basham, Jayden Bogle, James McAtee, Oliver Norwood, Tommy Doyle, Ben Osborn, Daniel Jebbison, Oliver McBurnie

Substitutes: Foderingham, Sachdev, Robinson, Chieck Coulibaly, Lowe, Ndiaye, Sharp, Marsh

03:51 PM

'Hollywood came to Wrexham – and now I can't get a ticket'

Dave, for instance, has been a Wrexham fan since his dad took him along as a 10-year-old to see Mickey Thomas score a wonder goal to beat the then league champions Arsenal in the Cup in 1992. And he says he has never, across his long experience of watching his hometown club, experienced demand like it.

“Four years ago I went to Havant and Waterlooville, away. There were 74 of us from Wrexham. No problem getting tickets then. Now? Crazy.”

He has a point. When tickets went on sale to club members for the game, they sold out in 25 minutes.

Jim White investigates the Wrexham phenomenon, nearly two years after their takeover. Read more here.

wrexham - PA/Peter Byrne
wrexham - PA/Peter Byrne

03:48 PM

Ryan Reynolds is in the building

reynolds - Getty Images/Alex Livesey
reynolds - Getty Images/Alex Livesey
reynolds - PA/Peter Byrne
reynolds - PA/Peter Byrne
reynolds - Getty Images/Alex Livesey
reynolds - Getty Images/Alex Livesey
reynolds - AFP/Oli Scarff
reynolds - AFP/Oli Scarff

03:39 PM

Team news

03:36 PM

Wrexham prepare to do battle with another Championship big beast

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport's live coverage of the FA Cup fourth-round tie between Wrexham and Sheffield United, kicking off at the Racecourse Ground at 4.30pm.

The twin lores of a Hollywood fairytale and the magic of the FA Cup collide as Wrexham prepare to face an opponent 70 places and three leagues above them, hot on the heels of their third-round, seven-goal thriller against Coventry which put today's fixture in the diary. Sheffield United are the highest-placed opposition that Wrexham have faced since the takeover of the club by Hollywood fixtures Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney in early 2021, which has transformed the National League club's prospects and in the words of Telegraph Sport's Jim White, made Wrexham 'fashionable'.

But manager Phil Parkinson will not be crossing his fingers and waiting for the most film-friendly narrative to unravel, but instead be looking to field a team 'prepared to ruffle a few feathers all over the pitch'.

"We're looking to give Sheffield United as many problems as we can while respecting what they're all about as a team.

"But we're certainly not going into the game to sit off them and give them an easy afternoon.

"We'll set ourselves up to make it as difficult as possible for Sheffield United."

Narrowly missing out on promotion at the end of last season, Wrexham go into today's match three points clear at the top of the National League, and Parkinson sees an vigourous cup run as a 'bonus'.

"[It's] a welcome distraction from the league and a mental break from that. We go in with absolutely nothing to lose. We just want to represent ourselves well on the day. It's going to be an absolutely cracking atmosphere."

Sheffield United too have an eye on promotion, sitting five points behind first-place Burnley in the Championship, and are enjoying a fine run of form that has seen them without a loss in all competitions since November 8.

We should be in for a whip-cracking afternoon; stay tuned for team news, build-up, and interviews ahead of kick-off in just under an hour.

Latest Stories

  • Precious Achiuwa is showing he's improved his court awareness

    Amit Mann and Asad Alvi discuss what Precious Achiuwa has shown since he's returned from injury and the improvements he's made in his court awareness. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Paul beats Shelton in all-US quarterfinal at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tommy Paul reached his first Grand Slam semifinal and ended the surprising run of Ben Shelton by winning their all-American matchup at the Australian Open 7-6 (6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 on Wednesday. Paul, a 25-year-old from New Jersey, is the first man from his country to make it to the final four at Melbourne Park since Andy Roddick in 2009. Roddick was also the last man from the U.S. to win a Grand Slam singles championship, at the U.S. Open 20 years ago. The 35th-ranked P

  • 3 forwards Maple Leafs should target at NHL trade deadline

    The Maple Leafs don't have much cap space, but they still have options to improve their roster by the NHL trade deadline.

  • Reinhart scores 17 seconds into OT, Panthers beat Bruins 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored 17 seconds into overtime to cap a late scoring flurry and give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 victory over the NHL-leading Boston Bruins on Saturday night. After David Pastrnak scored to give the Bruins the lead with 48.6 seconds left in regulation, Florida captain Aleksander Barkov tied it with 2.4 seconds remaining. The Panthers, the NHL Presidents’ Trophy winners last season, won for the first time this season when trailing going into the third period of a

  • Dinwiddie scores 36, Mavs top Suns 99-95 after Doncic hurt

    PHOENIX (AP) — Spencer Dinwiddie scored a season-high 36 points, Dorian Finney-Smith added 18 points and 12 rebounds, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Phoenix Suns 99-95 on Thursday night despite losing All-Star guard Luka Doncic to a sprained ankle early in the game. Dinwiddie's hot shooting helped the Mavs thrive without Doncic, who limped to the locker room early in the first quarter and didn't return. The veteran guard shot 10 of 18 from the field, including 5 of 6 on 3-pointers. He also ma

  • Gaudreau secures shootout win as Wild beat Buffalo 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mats Zuccarello, Kirill Kaprizov and Freddy Gaudreau scored in the shootout, lifting the Minnesota Wild past the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Saturday night. Joel Eriksson Ek and Jared Spurgeon had goals in regulation for Minnesota, which headed into its All-Star break with two wins in a row. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 29 shots for the Wild, including a sprawling save to thwart Tage Thompson on a wraparound try with about eight minutes left in regulation. He also made a pair of st

  • Wennberg scores against former team, Kraken top Blue Jackets

    SEATTLE (AP) — Alex Wennberg scored midway through the second period against his former team to help the Seattle Kraken beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1 on Saturday night. Wennberg, who was drafted by the Blue Jackets in the first round in 2013, had his 10th goal of the season in his 600th career game. “Every now and then you pinch yourself in the arm and realize you’ve been in this league for a while,” Wennberg said. “So, it’s amazing. I just try to take in every moment of it.” Morgan Geekie

  • Canada's Para star Mark Arendz races to fourth world championship title of the week

    ÖSTERSUND, Sweden — Canadian Paralympic star Mark Arendz captured his third consecutive world championship title in the men's standing skate-ski race, highlighting a three-medal day for Canada on Saturday. Natalie Wilkie and Collin Cameron each skied to silver medals. Arendz, a 12-time Paralympic medallist from Hartsville, P.E.I., has captured four medals this week, logging countless miles up and down the hilly Swedish tracks. He partly credited his indulgence of a burger for dinner on Friday ni

  • Garland scores 26 as Cavaliers race past Rockets 113-95

    HOUSTON (AP) — Darius Garland scored 26 points and Evan Mobley added 21 as the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the short-handed Houston Rockets 113-95 Thursday night despite missing Donovan Mitchell. Garland, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft who turned 23 on Thursday, also had nine assists and four rebounds for the Cavs. The Cavaliers led by 26 at halftime after scoring 74 points in the first two periods. The Rockets cut it to 22 on a basket by rookie Jabari Smith Jr. with 9 1/2 minutes left

  • The Bruins' path to becoming the best team in NHL history

    The Bruins are on pace for an NHL record 66 wins and 140 points.

  • Oilers' offence lowers the boom on Blackhawks in 7-3 win

    EDMONTON — Tyson Barrie scored a pair of goals as the Edmonton Oilers headed into their all-star break hiatus on a winning note, coming away with a 7-3 victory over the lowly Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night. Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman each had a goal and two assists, and Evander Kane and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers (28-18-4) who have gone 7-0-1 in their last eight games leading into a break that sees them idle until Feb. 7. Jason Dickinson, Jonathan Toews and T

  • Hamlin thankful, speaks publicly for 1st time in video

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damar Hamlin released a video Saturday in which he says he’s thankful for the outpouring of support and vows to pay it back, marking the first time the Buffalo Bills safety has spoken publicly since he went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati on Jan. 2. Noting he continues to make “much progress” in his recovery, Hamlin said now was “the right time” to speak since the Bills’ season ended and because he needed time to recover and

  • Reinhart, Panthers rally for wild 4-3 win against Bruins

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored 17 seconds into overtime to cap a late scoring flurry and give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 victory over the NHL-leading Boston Bruins on Saturday night. After David Pastrnak put the Bruins in front with 48.6 seconds left in regulation, Florida captain Aleksander Barkov tied it with 2.4 seconds remaining. The Panthers, the NHL Presidents’ Trophy winners last season, won for the first time this season when trailing going into the third period of a game. Flor

  • Duchene's goal, assist lead Predators to 6-4 win over Devils

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored a third-period goal and assisted on another to lead the Nashville Predators to a 6-4 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night. Cody Glass, Cole Smith, Mikael Granlund, Filip Forsberg and Tanner Jeannot also scored for Nashville, which has won three straight and five of six heading into the All-Star break. Juuse Saros stopped 36 shots and Juuso Parssinen added two assists. Jack Hughes had a goal and an assist for the Devils, who lost in regu

  • Vikings interview assistant Mike Pettine for DC vacancy

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings interviewed internal candidate Mike Pettine on Wednesday for their defensive coordinator vacancy. Pettine served as assistant head coach this season under rookie coach Kevin O'Connell. The 56-year-old Pettine has 19 seasons of experience as an NFL coach, including three stints as a defensive coordinator with the New York Jets (2009-12), Buffalo (2013) and Green Bay (2018-20). Pettine was the head coach for Cleveland for two years from 2014-15. O'Connell

  • Chiefs' decision to trade Hill opened future for success

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The decision that Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach faced at the conclusion of last season was shockingly simple yet brutally difficult: Do they sign wide receiver Tyreek Hill to a long-term deal or trade him away? Two options. Yet two very different ways to chart a course for the future of the franchise. Veach mulled the decision for the better part of six weeks, knowing full well most Chiefs fans wanted to keep the dynamic playmaker, but that it would saddl

  • Canucks' Ilya Mikheyev: 'It was my decision' to play with ACL injury

    After the Canucks announced that Ilya Mikheyev would miss the rest of the season with a knee injury he suffered in preseason, the forward took to the social media to clear the air.

  • McVay, LA Rams hire former Jets OC Mike LaFleur

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams hired former New York Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur on Friday to join Sean McVay's quest to fix one of the least productive offenses in the league. LaFleur spent the past two years with the Jets in his first stint as an NFL offensive coordinator, but New York struggled statistically in both years while missing the playoffs twice. He parted ways with the Jets (7-10) three days after the regular season ended. LaFleur will follow in the footsteps of

  • Flames rebound with impressive 5-2 win over Kraken

    SEATTLE (AP) — Tyler Toffoli, Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman each had a goal and two assists, and the Calgary Flames topped the Seattle Kraken 5-2 on Friday night. Calgary rebounded impressively after getting surprisingly routed at home a day earlier in a 5-1 setback to lowly Chicago. The Flames topped the Kraken for the second straight time in Seattle, took two of three in the season series and headed into their All-Star break on a high note. Lindholm deflected a pass from Toffoli at 7:16 of

  • Russia's path to 2024 Olympics takes shape, Ukraine objects

    LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Russia's path to sending a team to the Paris Olympics next year became clearer on Thursday amid fierce objections from Ukraine. The International Olympic Committee indicated on Wednesday it favors officially neutral teams from Russia and its ally Belarus at the 2024 Olympics despite a plea from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to exclude them entirely. A day later, Russia and Belarus were invited to compete at the Asian Games, a key Olympic qualifier. Russia n