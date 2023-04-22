Wrexham vs Boreham Wood LIVE: Ryan Reynolds watches as Red Dragons aim to seal promotion

Wrexham are eyeing promotion back to the EFL under owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney and they only need a victory over Boreham Wood today to seal a return to the Football League, as the fairytale continues in north Wales.

The Red Dragons are looking to secure their place back in the fourth tier for the first time in 15 years and Hollywood star Reynolds, who has labelled English Football League rules allowing only one automatic promotion place from the National League as “insane”, has also promised a “monster” party if his team get over the line.

Wrexham eased past Yeovil 3-0 on Tuesday to move to the brink of glory, with manager Phil Parkinson lauding his side’s “patience” and now history awaits for Reynolds, McElhenney and co.

Follow what could be a historic day at the Racecourse Ground live with our blog below:

Wrexham vs Boreham Wood - live updates

Wrexham will seal promotion from the National League with a win over Boreham Wood

Owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney at the Racecourse Ground along with fellow Holloywood star Paul Rudd

What will it mean to get back into the EFL?

18:00 , Mike Jones

"There’s been 15 years of pain," said Phil Parkinson about Wrexham’s desire to get back into the the football league.

"The club’s had so many tough times and we’ve had supporters who have followed this club home and away through all those tough periods.

"I totally understand what it means to everybody - the supporters are incredibly loyal and passionate. The whole town and area has got behind the club and it would be very special if we could finish the job off."

17:55 , Mike Jones

Cedwyn Scott, Notts County’s last hope, redressed the ball on the spot 12 yards out, standing over a chance to salvage promotion dreams that were beginning to fade. The visitors had begun the day top of the table, level on points with their hosts but knowing Wrexham had a game in hand likely to prove crucial as the two clubs vied for the National League title and a single automatic promotion place.

Story continues

High in the stands Wrexham’s Hollywood owners gnawed at fraying fingernails, hearts thumping on the timpani in the tension, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney unable to watch. Scott stepped up and the pair could finally bear a glance, swivelling with eager eyes as goalkeeper Ben Foster guessed right to save the penalty and Wrexham began to celebrate a 3-2 victory to put the title very much in their hands. A goalless draw at Barnet and then a win over relegated Yeovil has now put the Red Dragons one victory away from promotion to the EFL.

Their first chance to clinch promotion comes on Saturday against Boreham Wood at the Racecourse Ground, before a final day trip to the seaside to take on Torquay.

17:50 , Mike Jones

Another Hollywood face appeared in Wrexham on Saturday as Paul Rudd arrived at the Racecourse Ground to watch the team try to seal promotion back to the Football League.

The club’s owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are hoping they can get the victory over Boreham Wood they need to seal a return League Two after 15 years away, as the fairytale continues in North Wales.

Wrexham eased past Yeovil 3-0 on Tuesday to move to the brink of glory, with manager Phil Parkinson lauding his side’s “patience” and now history awaits. Reynolds has promised a “monster” party if his team get over the line, and there could be some famous faces in attendance.

Wrexham vs Boreham Wood team changes

17:45 , Mike Jones

The only change for Phil Parkinson’s Wrexham is that Jacob Mendy returns to the starting XI with Jordan Davies dropping back down to the bench.

Boreham Wood are unchanged from their 1-0 win over Wealdstone.

Hollywood comes to Wales

17:40 , Mike Jones

Wrexham owners, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, are both actors and stars in Hollywood. They decided to venture into sports owenrship by purchasing Wrexham AFC and are now on the verge of seeing the club promoted into the EFL.

Both men will be in attendance at the Racecourse Ground today and there have also be other celebrity sightings in Wales as Ant-Man himself, Paul Rudd, has been spotted enjoying a pint or two with fans ahead of kick off.

(Action Images via Reuters)

(PA)

‘Hopefully we’re the plot twist’ says Boreham Wood boss

17:35 , Mike Jones

Luke Garrad, Boreham Wood’s manager, spoke ahead of this evening’s match and said he hoped his team would be able to pick up the three points.

“We work hard tirelessly week in, week out,” said Garrard when previewing the match, “It’s another game, our 44th and we need to make sure we go there fully focused and prepped to go and get three points.

“I’m really looking forward to it, every Hollywood film has a plot twist and hopefully we’re the plot twist come eight o’clock tomorrow evening.”

Wrexham vs Boreham Wood line-ups

17:30 , Mike Jones

Wrexham XI: Foster, Barnett, O’Connell, Tozer, O’Connoer, Mendy, Jones, Cannon, Lee, Mullin, Dalby

TEAM NEWS | Wrexham vs Boreham Wood



🔴 Jacob Mendy starts

⚪ Jordan Davies returns to the bench



🔴⚪ #WxmAFC pic.twitter.com/sJloOH34oW — Wrexham AFC (@Wrexham_AFC) April 22, 2023

Boreham Wood XI: Ashmore, Ilesanmi, Bush, Evans, Agbontohoma, Broadbent, Payne, Sousa, Brunt, Ndlovu, Marsh

📄 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒



Here is how we line-up in North Wales#WeAreTheWood | @Village_Hotels pic.twitter.com/0MZ2NHQVwm — Boreham Wood FC (@BOREHAM_WOODFC) April 22, 2023

Parkinson determined to get Wrexham over the line

17:25 , Mike Jones

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson has enjoyed three previous promotions as a coach and knows that the records Wrexham have broken this season will mean nothing unless the team secure the title and promotion.

"There’s a real determination among the group to get over the line," he said. "There’s a good feeling in the camp and so there should be.

"The lads have relished every game this season, particularly the home games in front of 10,000 fans who are passionately behind the team.

"Everybody’s really looking forward to the weekend."

How to watch Wrexham vs Boreham Wood in the US

17:20 , Mike Jones

Wrexham are set to earn elevation to the EFL as they move closer to securing the National League title.

The Welsh club, owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElehenney, take on Boreham Wood on Saturday knowing a win will be enough to seal their return to League Two.

It will be the first time the club have been in the Football League for 15 years after a period of significant investment under their new owners.

And with Reynolds and McElhenney’s well-received documentary attracting plenty of new fans to the club, plenty of viewers in North America will be keenly watching on. Here’s everything you need to know about what could be a historic day at the Racecourse Ground:

When is Series 2 of Welcome to Wrexham?

17:15 , Mike Jones

The second series of Welcome to Wrexham has been confirmed by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney on Twitter.

There is no release date yet for the season though.

The first season concluded on 12 October last year, with the series detailing the friends buying the club in September 2020 through to the end of the 2021/22 season in late May 2022.

While the content of the new season is unclear, we can expect the 2022/23 season to be covered conclusively as the Red Dragons aim to secure promotion back to the football league - which would leave the club three more promotions away from the Premier League.

Based on the finale likely being the end of the National League season in the coming weeks, the series could be turned around in time for the start of the new 2023/24 season in August 2023.

Given the first season debuted on 24 August 2022, a similar start date could materialise this summer.

Wrexham vs Boreham Wood

17:10 , Mike Jones

Wrexham’s title challenge this season - plus their Hollywood owners and a little tv show called Welcome to Wrexham - have earned the club a whole heap of new fans.

40-year-old goalkeeper Ben Foster started his career at the Welsh side and signed a short term deal until the end of the season in the hopes of helping them gain promotion.

Here he is with the fans before this evening’s crucial game.

Wrexham vs Boreham Wood

17:05 , Mike Jones

Wrexham have set the record for the most points in a single season in the top five tiers of English football (107) with two games remaining of the season.

Following Notts County’s victory over Maidstone this afternoon, the Welsh side are only one point clear at the top of the table and must win this evening in order to earn promotion to the EFL.

Will Wrexham get promoted?

17:00 , Mike Jones

Wrexham have reached 107 points to already break the National League record with two games remaining, leaving them four points clear of second-placed Notts County.

The Red Dragons are in the National League, the fifth tier of English football, and will achieve promotion with one more victory to move to 110 points, an insurmountable total for Notts County, who can only earn 109 points if they win both of their remaining games.

There is only one automatic promotion place in the National League, meaning Notts County will have to navigate the play-offs if Wrexham hold their nerve.

If Wrexham lose or draw following Notts County’s win, then they will have another chance on 29 April away to Torquay United, needing victory or the same result as Notts County, who face York City in their final match.

Once in the EFL, Wrexham can dare to dream and will be three promotions away from the Premier League. Should they achieve promotion this weekend, a top-three finish next season in League 2 would take them up automatically to League 1, while finishing between fourth and seventh will earn another chance at going up via the play-offs.

How to watch Wrexham vs Boreham Wood

16:55 , Mike Jones

Wrexham vs Boreham Wood is due to kick off at 6:30pm BST on Saturday 22 April in the National League at the Racecourse Ground in Wrexham, Wales.

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on BT Sport 1, with coverage from 6pm BST. Subscribers can stream the match via the BT Sport app or online player.

Fans in the United States can watch the game on the National League’s streaming platform National League TV.

Wrexham vs Boreham Wood

16:49 , Mike Jones

Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Wrexham vs Boreham Wood.

Wrexham are hoping for a fairytale ending to their Hollywood take over as they hope to end a 15-year absence from the Football League.

Victory over Boreham Wood tonight would clinch the National League title and see them promoted into League Two.

The Red Dragons could also have gone up if title challengers Notts County lost to Maidstone but a 5-2 victory for the midlands club earlier today has put the emphasis back on Wrexham.

This evening’s encounter won’t be straight forward though. Boreham Wood are themselves chasing promotion via the play-offs and Wrexham had to settle for a 1-1 draw in Hertfordshire last October.

Will they be crowned champions tonight?