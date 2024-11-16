Wrexham’s upward charge hits bump in road thanks to Stockport’s Louie Barry

Stockport's Ollie Norwood (left) controls the midfield at Edgeley Park Photograph: Barrington Coombs/PA

When plotting a course up the leagues, it helps to have a cunning plan to achieve repeated promotions. Stockport certainly have one and that involves possessing the finest forward in the division and it was Louie Barry who settled their clash with newly-formed rivals Wrexham.

Stockport will feel they should have won by more as they moved up to fourth, one point and place behind Wrexham. Barry’s exquisite winner was the difference in a clash of styles in League One but as the final whistle roar confirmed, the margin of victory was not important.

The teams have followed one another up the leagues and there is a certain amount of animosity between the fanbases. Stockport are often left in the shadows of Wrexham’s achievement, despite being more successful in recent years, because they lack the Hollywood factor but they have their own money man in local businessman Mark Stott, who is more Coronation Street than Deadpool.

For Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney investment they have secured two promotions and an award-winning documentary but the entertainment on the pitch is less artistic. There was a full house at Edgeley Park for the fixture and the early intentions were shown as Stockport had Macauley Southam-Hales and Fraser Horsfall booked in the opening six minutes. The home defence showed it was up for the fight against a very direct Wrexham, looking to cause problems with high balls from deep, which is all the visitors had to offer.

Stockport were the more composed and competent team throughout, aided by the quality of Lewis Bate and Ollie Norwood in central midfield. They were capable of dealing with the ball in tight spaces but it was clear their prerogative was to find the in-form Barry as much as possible. The Aston Villa loanee, who was once on the books at Barcelona, drifted in from the wide left, showing his direct running skills and low centre of gravity to cause problems for Wrexham, who arrived with the best away defensive record in the division.

Naturally, it was Barry’s extra quality that ignited the match when he picked up a loose ball on the edge of the box after Norwood’s effort was blocked, spun and curled his shot into the corner for his 11th of the season to send him top of the charts. Barry’s form will be crucial to Stockport’s promotion hopes; the forward is clearly able to play at a higher level and turned down moving to Championship Swansea to return to the club that helped launch his career last season.

Wrexham were reliant on their physicality and fitness, which was starting to have an effect in the latter stages but they were second best on the day. Both teams remain on an upward trajectory but it was certainly Stockport’s day.