Wrexham striker Paul Mullin injured in win over young Manchester United team

Wrexham secured a memorable 3-1 victory against Manchester United’s youngsters but are sweating on the fitness of star striker Paul Mullin.

Ryan Reynolds was unable to make the San Diego friendly but fellow owner Rob McElhenney was in attendance as the League Two new boys triumphed at sold-out Snapdragon Stadium.

Elliot Lee, Aaron Hayden and Sam Dalby scored for Wrexham against a United side mostly comprised of Under-21 players, with Marc Jurado scoring for Travis Binnion’s side on a night when Dan Gore was sent off.

Manchester United midfielder Dan Gore battles Wrexham forward Ollie Palmer, left, during the first half of the club friendly in San Diego (Gregory Bull, AP)

That second half red card seemed harsh, especially after the referee decided to only book goalkeeper Nathan Bishop for clumsily bringing down Mullin early on.

The Wrexham star required lengthy treatment before groggily walking off the field with an oxygen mask around his neck, with Lee and Hayden giving Phil Parkinson’s men a half-time lead.

United boss Erik ten Hag watched from the bench as Gore was sent off for a tackle on Andy Cannon early in a second half that saw Dalby head home from close range in front of a 34,248 crowd.