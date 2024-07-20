Wrexham need to strengthen - Parkinson

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson (left) with co-owner Rob McElhenney at a club red carpet event in Los Angeles [Getty Images]

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson feels the club need to strengthen if they are to stand a realistic chance of an historic third successive promotion.

After bouncing straight through League Two following promotion from the National League in 2023, Wrexham’s ambitious ownership are now one step away from the Championship.

The north Wales club have not played at that level for over four decades.

However, no club has ever made a comparable leap in standard at such a high level in so short a short space of time within the English system and with the likes of Birmingham and Bolton the pre-season favourites for promotion, Parkinson feels there is plenty of work ahead.

“At the moment, we have a lot of work to do in terms of our recruitment to make us competitive,” he told BBC Sport.

“Every season you have to start with the aim of being at the top. I liaise with the owners all the time about what I feel we need to be competitive. We are not quite there yet. The squad is good but we are going into a top league.”

Wrexham have signed five players, including Plymouth goalkeeper Callum Burton and left-back Seb Revan from Aston Villa.

Nine players have left since the end of last season though and Parkinson has been stressing to celebrity owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds the need to reinforce his squad.

Wrexham have been linked a loan move for Tottenham youngster Will Lankshear, while star striker Paul Mullin is missing the club’s three-match tour of the United States with a back injury.

In a week in Los Angeles that has included a red carpet event in Beverly Hills and ends with a meeting with Premier League Bournemouth, Parkinson revealed the additional checks Wrexham need to carry out when they are deciding who to bring in.

“I don’t think you ever get used to it,” he said. “It is unique to be a club in League One in the EFL structure and have this kind of exposure in America.

“We stress to all the lads we try and sign it is a completely different situation they are coming into.

“We have selected and recruited really good lads, ones we feel will be able to cope with the outside exposure and separate that from the real work, which is football and training properly and being ready for each game because last year every team was desperate to beat Wrexham and I am sure this year will be the same.”