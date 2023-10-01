Wrexham: Acton sweet chestnut in UK's tree of the year finals

The tree dates back to 1539 and is situated in what has become an urban park surrounded by homes on the edge of Wrexham city centre

A sweet chestnut which has been standing tall since Queen Elizabeth I was on the throne is in the running to become the UK's tree of the year.

The 484-year-old tree in Acton Park, Wrexham, is the only Welsh finalist in the Woodland Trust's competition.

It said it has "withstood many challenges", including many powerful storms, mostly recently in 2021.

With a girth of 6m (19ft), the tree stands in an urban park surrounded by homes on the edge of the city centre.

"Tree hunter" Rob McBride, who finds, measures and records ancient trees, described it as "awe-inspiring" during a visit for BBC Radio Wales' Country Focus.

"You can feel the vibes," he said. "We're being healed by nature."

The Brimmon Oak in Newtown, Powys, was the last Welsh tree to take the UK title in 2016.

Meanwhile people have been urged to stop visiting the site of the former Sycamore Gap tree in Northumberland after it was deliberately cut down on Wednesday.

"Tree hunter" Rob McBride describes it as an "awe-inspiring" specimen

Tree of the Year 2023 shortlist