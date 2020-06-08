Wretchedness by Andrzej Tichý review – a tornado of voices and timelines

If modernism exposed the ordinary realist novel as a kind of cover-up job on the essential messiness of human consciousness, its aversion to literary norms – chapter breaks, speech marks, tidy syntax and the like – have been debated ever since: even the chair of the Booker jury that gave the prize to Anna Burns’s Milkman suggested readers might find it easier going as an audiobook.

One suspects that Andrzej Tichý has no truck with that kind of thinking. In Wretchedness, his first book to be translated from Swedish, someone tells an artist: “You’ve got talent, but you know, you should do something simpler, so the man on the street can appreciate it, you get me, something straighter, clearer.” Note the reply: “Stop chatting shit, bro, I am the fucking man on the street.”



A blurry tornado of voices and timelines, this short novel unspools over eight paragraphs of run-on sentences swirling around the memories of a cellist raised on an estate outside Malmö. He’s heading for the train station to catch a concert in Copenhagen with two fellow musicians, discussing the ins and outs of microtonal composition, when he encounters a homeless addict begging for money – a run-in that prompts a dizzying array of criss-crossing memories of his own impoverished youth, marked by violence, crime and drug use.





“Every time I think a thought, a thousand other thoughts flood in and I can’t distinguish between them,” the narrator says. It isn’t always easy for us either – not least when, without much by way of warning, he starts speaking to himself in the voice of a friend who died in circumstances that continue to sting.



There’s a sink-or-swim quality to all this, offset by the sheer vigour of the brawls, binges and comedowns that bubble up from the narrator’s past, as he recounts his life prior to entering adult education. We read about playing five-a-side football with a childhood friend jailed for assaulting someone with a screwdriver; about the “taste of sweaty, reused face masks” while putting in 10-hour shifts on a building site; about friends listening to rap and playing Resident Evil while mooting conspiracy theories about sportswear companies and the Illuminati.



Tichý would have been 18 in the mid-90s, and for British readers, parts of Wretchedness may recall the Trainspotting-fuelled boom in druggy vernacular fiction of that era, with a sense of nostalgia heightened by passing references to, say, drum’n’bass label Metalheadz, or Mary Anne Hobbs’s Radio 1 show Breezeblock. Sharper passages about the experience of social deprivation might land most pointedly in Sweden: as the narrator remembers growing up in a multi-ethnic suburb maligned as “a human rubbish dump”, in the words of one bitterly recalled headline, it’s clearly part of the book’s project to disrupt perceptions of the country as a liberal utopia.



“In the end, we don’t know what’s true, what’s false, where one thing starts and the next finishes, or what one thing has to do with the next,” someone says. While that isn’t a bad way to sum up much of the experience of Wretchedness, the novel builds to an unexpectedly heart-stopping (and head-scratching) finale, with a frame-breaking time-slip that invites us to reconsider everything we’ve just read as a stylistically radical expression of survivor’s guilt.













