Wrestling legend Ric Flair reportedly recovering after successful surgery

WWE legend Ric Flair is recovering after a successful surgery on Monday. (Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

After a reported health scare landed him in the hospital last week, it appears that wrestling legend Ric Flair is recovering just fine.

Flair underwent successful surgery on Monday in an Atlanta-area hospital, his wife, Wendy Barlow, told TMZ Sports on Monday afternoon. Specifics surrounding the procedure are not yet known.

Flair was hospitalized on Thursday morning after suffering a “medical emergency” in the Atlanta area. It was initially described as a “very serious” situation, though that was later downplayed by Flair’s son-in-law, Conrad Thompson.

Thompson said the situation was “not as grave or serious” as it was initially reported, and that they knew the procedure was coming in the near future. He was initially set to undergo the surgery on Friday, though it was pushed back until Monday due to “complications,” according to TMZ.

The WWE Hall of Famer has dealt with medical issues before, most notably in 2017 when he was hospitalized with multiple organ failures and placed into a medically induced coma for 11 days.

Flair was set to be the guest of honor at his own “celebrity roast” in Las Vegas on Friday, though he has reportedly pulled out of the event.

